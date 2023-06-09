Advanced search
    LA   CA5443122000

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD.

(LA)
06/09/2023
13.80 CAD   +1.47%
04:50pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. (LA) Q2 2023
NE
06/08Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants
AQ
05/29Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Chief Executive Officer
AQ
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. (LA) Q2 2023

06/09/2023 | 04:50pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - Los Andes Copper, LTD (TSXV: LA): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Los Andes Copper Q2 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • PFS shows robust economics of project
  • Capital remains accessible
  • Trading below peers on EV/NPV basis

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/169498_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169498


© Newsfilecorp 2023
