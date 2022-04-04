Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Los Cerros Limited
  News
  Summary
    LCL   AU0000075954

LOS CERROS LIMITED

(LCL)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/04 11:30:55 pm EDT
0.115 AUD    --.--%
04/04LOS CERROS : Application for quotation of securities - LCL
PU
03/29LOS CERROS : Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement
PU
03/29Los Cerros Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Los Cerros : Application for quotation of securities - LCL

04/04/2022 | 11:18pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

LOS CERROS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 05, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

LCL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

7,150,000

05/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity LOS CERROS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code LCL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 5/4/2022

Registration number 43119759349

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LCLAX : OPTION EXPIRING 06-APR-2022 EX 10C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LCL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

4/4/2022

4/4/2022

6,750,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 5/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

6,750,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.10000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LCLAZ : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUL-2025 EX 7C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description LCL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

4/4/2022

4/4/2022

150,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Los Cerros Limited published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
