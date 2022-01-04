Log in
Los Cerros : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LCL

01/04/2022 | 02:39am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LOS CERROS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

LCLAF

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING

770,000

19/10/2021

31-DEC-2024

LCLAG

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING

770,000

19/10/2021

31-DEC-2024

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

LOS CERROS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

43119759349

1.3

ASX issuer code

LCL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

LCLAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 31-DEC-2024

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

19/10/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

770,000

Michael Allen

Michael Allen

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.loscerros.com.au/site/PDF/372150ac-d469-4767-9913-5933aacfada8/NoticeofGeneralMeetingProxyForm

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

770,000

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

ASX +security code and description

LCLAG : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 31-DEC-2024

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 19/10/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

770,000

Michael Allen

Michael Allen

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.loscerros.com.au/site/PDF/372150ac-d469-4767-9913-5933aacfada8/NoticeofGeneralMeetingProxyForm

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities 770,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Los Cerros Limited published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 07:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
