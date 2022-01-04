Los Cerros : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LCL

For personal use only

Entity name

LOS CERROS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date LCLAF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 770,000 19/10/2021 31-DEC-2024 LCLAG PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 770,000 19/10/2021 31-DEC-2024

