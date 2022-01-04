Los Cerros : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LCL
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LOS CERROS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday January 04, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
LCLAF
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING
770,000
19/10/2021
31-DEC-2024
LCLAG
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING
770,000
19/10/2021
31-DEC-2024
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LOS CERROS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
43119759349
1.3
ASX issuer code
LCL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
4/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
LCLAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 31-DEC-2024
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
19/10/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
personal
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
770,000
Michael Allen
Michael Allen
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://www.loscerros.com.au/site/PDF/372150ac-d469-4767-9913-5933aacfada8/NoticeofGeneralMeetingProxyForm
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
770,000
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
ASX +security code and description
LCLAG : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 31-DEC-2024
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
19/10/2021
only
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
use
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
770,000
Michael Allen
Michael Allen
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
personalFor
https://www.loscerros.com.au/site/PDF/372150ac-d469-4767-9913-5933aacfada8/NoticeofGeneralMeetingProxyForm
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
770,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
