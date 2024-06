Los Portales SA is a Peru-based company mainly engaged in the real estate sector. The Company’s business is structured in four business divisions: Real Estate, which specializes in the residential and commercial building construction; Parking Lots division, which develops and administrates parking spaces; Hotels division, which operates five hotels located in Lima, Piura, Chiclayo, Tarma and Cusco, and Rental division, which focuses on the management and leasing of commercial properties. In addition, within the Hotels division, the Company operates the Telemarketing unit, which provides telephone inquiry and customer support services. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned such subsidiaries as Inversiones Nueva Etapa SA, Los Portales Estacionamientos SA and Consorcio Los Portales SA, and Constructoras ICA SA de CV. The main shareholder of the Company is Inmuebles Comerciales del Peru SAC.

Sector Homebuilding