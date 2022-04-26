Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Lotte Chemical Corporation
  News
  Summary
    A011170   KR7011170008

LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(A011170)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-24
192000.00 KRW   -1.79%
Exclusive-Soelect, Lotte Chemical aim to scale up U.S. output of battery components
RE
04/21RESPONSE TO RUMORSOR MEDIA REPORTS : Undetermined
PU
03/31LOTTE CHEMICAL : Matters Related to Ad Hoc Public Disclosure Obligation (Fair Disclosure)
PU
Exclusive-Soelect, Lotte Chemical aim to scale up U.S. output of battery components

04/26/2022 | 12:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lotte Chemical is seen at its building in Seoul

(Reuters) - Battery startup Soelect and Korean supplier Lotte Chemical said on Tuesday they intend to invest more than $200 million in a joint venture to make advanced battery components for electric vehicles in the United States.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to scale up production of Soelect's LiX lithium metal anodes for next-generation batteries with higher energy density and fast-charging capability.

The proposed venture aims to boost Soelect's current pilot production to high volume by 2025.

EV batteries with lithium metal anodes have the potential to store more energy - thus providing longer vehicle range between charges - as well as the ability to charge much faster than vehicles equipped with current lithium-ion batteries that use graphite or silicon-rich anodes.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, Soelect was founded in 2018 and has raised more than $13 million. Investors include General Motors Ventures, KTB Network and Lotte Ventures, a member of Korea's Lotte Group and an affiliate of Lotte Chemical Corp.

Soelect's founder and chief executive, Jin Cho, has said the company has more than 20 customers, mostly in the automotive industry.

Seoul-based Lotte Group is building its battery materials business, focused on such key components as electrode foils, separators and organic solvents for electrolytes.

General Motors Co, which is working with several battery startups, has said it is considering the use of lithium metal anodes for its next-generation Ultium battery cells.

The automaker has said the investment in Soelect "further expands our efforts to accelerate the advancement of battery chemistries" and that Soelect's lithium metal technology "could serve as an enabler for both future lithium-metal and solid-state EV battery anode designs."

Several other North American companies are working on lithium metal anodes, including Toronto-based Li-Metal Corp and SES, based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Paul Lienert


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -2.13% 18.36 Real-time Quote.-2.64%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.05% 39.82 Delayed Quote.-32.08%
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION -1.79% 192000 End-of-day quote.-11.52%
LOTTE CORPORATION -2.06% 33300 End-of-day quote.11.37%
All news about LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
04/21RESPONSE TO RUMORSOR MEDIA REPORTS : Undetermined
PU
03/31LOTTE CHEMICAL : Matters Related to Ad Hoc Public Disclosure Obligation (Fair Disclosure)
PU
03/31LOTTE CHEMICAL : Future Business or Management Plans (Fair Disclosure)
PU
03/29LOTTE CHEMICAL : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
03/21Lotte Chemical Titan Closes Transfer of $89 Million Stake in LACC to Eagle US
MT
03/04Lotte Chemical Titan Declares Final Dividend; Shares Rally 3%
MT
02/09Nomura Adjusts Lotte Chemical's Price Target to 210,000 Won From 300,000 Won, Keeps at ..
MT
02/08South Korean Stocks End Nearly Flat on US-China Trade Tensions; Samsung Electronics Add..
MT
02/08Lotte Chemical to Invest $502 Million into Advanced Materials Business
MT
Analyst Recommendations on LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 19 642 B 15,7 B 15,7 B
Net income 2022 637 B 0,51 B 0,51 B
Net Debt 2022 750 B 0,60 B 0,60 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 6 581 B 5 251 M 5 251 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 093
Free-Float 45,1%
Managers and Directors
Dong-Bin Shin Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kyo-Hyeon Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Koo Hwang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-jun Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gyeong-Bo Kang Senior Managing Director & Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-11.52%5 377
DOW INC.20.01%49 875
LG CHEM, LTD.-20.98%28 932
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-31.47%25 033
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.92%23 224
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-0.74%16 174