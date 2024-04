Lotte Chemical Corp is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the production and sale of chemical products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Polymer segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of raw materials of plastics, home appliances and automobiles. The main polymer products include high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, low-density polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, among others. The Monomer segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of raw materials of processed petrochemicals such as styrene monomer, butadiene, ethylenesic acid duct, ethylene oxide glycol. The Basic Chemical segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of raw materials such as ethane, propylene, benzene, and toluene. The Other segment is engaged in the real estate leasing, as well as the provision of dispatch services.

Sector Commodity Chemicals