Lotte Chemical : Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place
Date & Time
2022-03-31
16:00
Place
Hotel Conrad, Yeouido, Seoul
2. Target Audience
Domestic institutional investors
3. Purpose of IR
LOTTE Chemical CEO IR day
4. Method of IR
Offline hosting
5. Sponsoring Institutions
Hana Financial Investment Co.,Ltd
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered
1. New business strategy
2. ESG Growth strategy
7. Decision Date
2022-03-29
8. IR Material
Publication Date
2022-03-31
Website
https://www.lottechem.com/en/index.do
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
1. On the day of the event(CEO IR Day), relevant material will be posted on our IR website(
https://www.lottechem.com/en/index.do ▷Investors ▷IR Activities & Archive).
2. The offline event is available for invited only.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-
Disclaimer
Lotte Chemical Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022
© Publicnow 2022
