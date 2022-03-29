Log in
    A011170   KR7011170008

LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(A011170)
  Report
Lotte Chemical : Organization of Investor Relations Event

03/29/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place Date & Time 2022-03-31 16:00
Place Hotel Conrad, Yeouido, Seoul
2. Target Audience Domestic institutional investors
3. Purpose of IR LOTTE Chemical CEO IR day
4. Method of IR Offline hosting
5. Sponsoring Institutions Hana Financial Investment Co.,Ltd
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered 1. New business strategy

2. ESG Growth strategy
7. Decision Date 2022-03-29
8. IR Material Publication Date 2022-03-31
Website https://www.lottechem.com/en/index.do
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions 1. On the day of the event(CEO IR Day), relevant material will be posted on our IR website(https://www.lottechem.com/en/index.do ▷Investors ▷IR Activities & Archive).

2. The offline event is available for invited only.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

Lotte Chemical Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
