Response to Rumorsor Media Reports: Undetermined

- This announcement is the response to rumors or media reports about "LOTTE, KCC, and Baring were included in the short list and they began due diligence work to PI Advanced Materials" was made by The Bell on April 21, 2022.



- LOTTE Chemical participated in the Indicative Offer stage regarding the acquisition of PI advanced materials, however no specific details have been decided.



- We will re-announce the details within a month or when they are decided in the future.



(Disclosure Officer) CFO Jongwon Kang