Response to Rumorsor Media Reports: Undetermined

Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
1. Contents of rumors or media reports
LOTTE, KCC, and Baring were included in the short list and they began due diligence work to PI Advanced Materials
2. Channel of rumors or media reports
the bell
3. Distributed date of rumors or media reports
2022-04-21
4. Company's explanation for rumors or media reports
- This announcement is the response to rumors or media reports about "LOTTE, KCC, and Baring were included in the short list and they began due diligence work to PI Advanced Materials" was made by The Bell on April 21, 2022.
- LOTTE Chemical participated in the Indicative Offer stage regarding the acquisition of PI advanced materials, however no specific details have been decided.
- We will re-announce the details within a month or when they are decided in the future.
(Disclosure Officer) CFO Jongwon Kang
5. Re-disclosure date
2022-05-20
※ Related disclosure
-
Disclaimer
Lotte Chemical Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.