  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOTCHEM   PK0077901012

LOTTE CHEMICAL PAKISTAN LIMITED

(LOTCHEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
30.97 PKR   -3.61%
12:34aLOTTE CHEMICAL PAKISTAN : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2022.
PU
08/13M/s Aiapak Investment Limited made an offer to acquire 75% of stake in Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited.
CI
08/12LOTTE CHEMICAL PAKISTAN : Disclosure under Takeover Regulations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lotte Chemical Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2022.

08/19/2022 | 12:34am EDT
REPORT FOR THE

SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED

30 JUNE 2022

Raising the bar

Contents

Company Information

03

Directors' Review

04

Independent Auditors' Review Report

06

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

07

Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss

08

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

09

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

10

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

11

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

12

Company Information

As at 05 August 2022

Board of Directors

Sang Hyeon Lee

Chairman

Young Dae Kim

Chief Executive

IL Kyu Kim

Non-Executive

Jae Sun Park

Non-Executive

Tariq Nazir Virk

Executive

Pervaiz Akhtar

Independent

Adnan Afridi

Independent

Mohammad Zubair

Independent

Audit Committee

Pervaiz Akhtar

Chairman

IL Kyu Kim

Member

Adnan Afridi

Member

Faisal Abid

Secretary

HR & Remuneration Committee

Pervaiz Akhtar

Chairman

Sang Hyeon Lee

Member

Young Dae Kim

Member

Waheed U Khan

Secretary

Shares Sub Committee

Young Dae Kim

Chairman

Sang Hyeon Lee

Member

Mohammad Zubair

Member

Executive Management Team

Young Dae Kim

Chief Executive

Tariq Nazir Virk

Director Manufacturing

Waheed U Khan

Director Admin, HR & IT

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Ashiq Ali

Company Secretary

Faisal Abid

Bankers

External Auditors

Askari Bank Limited

KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co.,

Citibank NA

Chartered Accountants

Deutsche Bank AG

Faysal Bank Limited

Legal Advisor

Habib Bank Limited

Naz Toosy

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

MCB Bank Limited

Registered Ofﬁce

Meezan Bank Limited

EZ/I/P-4, Eastern Industrial Zone,

National Bank of Pakistan

Port Qasim, Karachi

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

United Bank Limited

Shares Registrar

Famco Associates (Pvt) Limited

Internal Auditors

8-F, Near to Hotel Faran, Nursery,

EY Ford Rhodes

Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Chartered Accountants

Karachi

Report for the six months period ended 30 June 2022

03

Directors' Review

For the second quarter ended 30 June 2022

The Directors are pleased to present their review report for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022 together with the un-audited condensed interim ﬁnancial information of the Company as at and for the second quarter and six months period ended 30 June 2022.

Board Changes

Mr. Tariq Nazir Virk was appointed as Director of the Company with effect from 09 May 2022 to ﬁll the casual vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Humair Ijaz for the remainder of term which will expire on 22 June 2023.

Business Overview

The second quarter commenced with Crude Oil (WTI) prices exhibiting a bullish trend, amidst escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, which resulted in European Union to consider various sanctions on Russian energy products. Prices continued to trend higher throughout the quarter, touching peak price of US$ 122 per barrel in daily trade as supply tightened further due to reduced output from Libya. Moreover, the re-emergence of China from the two-month lockdown in June further accentuated the tight global supply. However, the planned releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) limited the upward movement of the prices. Towards the end of the quarter, central banks of major economies raised interest rates in order to combat inﬂation and the impending recession which resulted in weaker prices. Crude Oil (WTI) prices averaged at US$ 108 per barrel for the quarter, 14.9% higher from the previous quarter.

PX (Paraxylene) prices tracked the upstream Crude Oil market and largely trended higher. At the start of the quarter, the producers were forced to rationalize operations due to weak PX demand in the downstream industry on account of resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China. Additionally, as the quarter progressed, PX producers opted to produce gasoline to cater to the increased demand stimulated by the revival of travel as well as the driving season in the U.S. Consequently, low operating rates in China, coupled with PX being shipped to Europe from the Middle East kept spot availability tight in the region. This pushed PX prices brieﬂy above the US$ 1,500 per tonne mark, levels last seen in March 2011. However, the price spike was short-lived as the PX prices lost strength near the quarter-end due to weaker Crude Oil prices as well as lackluster downstream demand at the end of the peak season. The average PX price for the quarter was US$ 1,260 per tonne, 16.2% higher than the last quarter. The PX-Naphtha spread averaged at US$ 384 per tonne for the quarter.

The PTA market primarily followed the rising trend observed in the upstream markets. However, the upward movement was kept in check due to the soft demand observed in the downstream market on account of extended lockdowns in China resulting in an inventory buildup in the entire polyester chain. Furthermore, despite the peak season, demand for PTA remained strained resulting in major producers to initiate turnarounds in China. The average PTA price for the quarter was US$ 951 per tonne while the average PTA margin over PX was US$ 119 per tonne for the quarter.

The domestic polyester market operated at a healthy rate of 93% during the second quarter of 2022 owing to strong downstream demand mainly driven by the imposition of Anti-dumping duty on PSF imports. Furthermore, consistent demand during the peak season from the textile industry as well as the PET sector enabled producers to maintain high operating rates.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 61 806 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,27x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 46 895 M 218 M 218 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Young-Dae Kim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ashiq Ali Chief Financial Officer
Sang Hyeon Lee Chairman
Waheed Ullah Khan GM-Human Resources & Information Technology
Pervaiz Akhtar Independent Director
