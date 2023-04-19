Advanced search
    LOTCHEM   PK0077901012

LOTTE CHEMICAL PAKISTAN LIMITED

(LOTCHEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
24.81 PKR   -1.94%
04:40aLotte Chemical Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2023.
PU
04/14Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited Announces Cessation of Adnan Afridi as Director
CI
03/20Lotte Chemical Pakistan : Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting - Newspaper Clipping
PU
Lotte Chemical Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2023.

04/19/2023 | 04:40am EDT
People.

Progress.

Profit.

QUARTERLY REPORT

JAN - MAR 2023

Contents

Company Information

03

Directors' Review

04

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

06

Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss

07

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

08

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

09

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

10

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

11

02

Company Information

As at 13 April 2023

Board of Directors

Sang Hyeon Lee

Chairman

Young Dae Kim

Chief Executive

IL Kyu Kim

Non-Executive

Jae Sun Park

Non-Executive

Pervaiz Akhtar

Independent

Adnan Afridi

Independent

Mohammad Zubair

Independent

Tariq Nazir Virk

Executive

Audit Committee

Pervaiz Akhtar

Chairman

IL Kyu Kim

Member

Adnan Afridi

Member

Faisal Abid

Secretary

HR & Remuneration Committee

Pervaiz Akhtar

Chairman

Sang Hyeon Lee

Member

Young Dae Kim

Member

Waheed U Khan

Secretary

Shares Sub Committee

Young Dae Kim

Chairman

Sang Hyeon Lee

Member

Mohammad Zubair

Member

Executive Management Team

Young Dae Kim

Chief Executive

Tariq Nazir Virk

Director Manufacturing

Waheed U Khan

Director Admin, HR & IT

Ashiq Ali

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Muhammed Talha Khan

General Manager Commercial

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Ashiq Ali

Company Secretary

Faisal Abid

Bankers

Askari Bank Limited

Citibank NA

Legal Advisor

Deutsche Bank AG

Faysal Bank Limited

Naz Toosy

Habib Bank Limited

148, 18th East Street,

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Phase 1, DHA, Karachi

MCB Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

Registered Ofﬁce

National Bank of Pakistan

EZ/I/P-4, Eastern Industrial Zone,

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Port Qasim, Karachi

United Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd

Shares Registrar

Famco Associates (Pvt) Limited

External Auditors

8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery,

A. F. Ferguson & Co.,

Block 6, P.E.C.H.S.,

Chartered Accountants

Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi

Quarterly Report Jan - Mar 2023

03

Directors' Review

For the ﬁrst quarter ended 31 March 2023

The Directors are pleased to present their review report for the ﬁrst quarter ended 31 March 2023 together with the un-audited condensed interim ﬁnancial information of the Company as at and for the ﬁrst quarter ended 31 March 2023.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The current state of the economy is worrisome as it is facing multiple challenges such as low foreign reserves, a weakening currency, and soaring inﬂation. Moreover, the CAD (Current Account Deﬁcit) has narrowed more than previously expected, primarily due to signiﬁcant import curtailment measures. Although progress has been made towards completing the 9th review under the IMF's EFF program, recent strains in the global banking system have further tightened global liquidity and ﬁnancial conditions. Dwindling foreign reserves, import restrictions, ﬂood impacts, high fuel costs, policy uncertainty, and the slowdown in domestic and global demand have affected industry and service sector activity in the Country.

The year commenced with Crude Oil (WTI) prices rebounding due to an optimistic demand outlook from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) amidst Chinese economic recovery. Prices were also supported by elevated consumption on account of holiday mobility in the U.S. and Europe. However, the remainder of the quarter saw bearishness in prices as intractable inﬂation led to further increments in interest rates which raised concerns of global economic deceleration. Furthermore, supply remained ample as indicated by consecutive inventory builds in the U.S, while Russian production also remained more resilient than expected despite various sanctions. The Crude Oil prices plummeted towards the quarter-end following the default of two western banks exacerbating recession concerns which may reduce fuel demand. Nevertheless, the prices eventually stabilized due to prompt and effective interventions by the governments to avoid a contagion. The average price for the quarter was US$ 76.34 per barrel, down by 8.3% from the previous quarter.

Paraxylene (PX) prices exhibited bullishness at the start of the quarter in-line with the Crude Oil market, however, as the quarter progressed, the PX market maintained the uptrend in contrast to the upstream Oil prices. Uptick in demand ahead of the Lunar New Year Holiday coinciding with removal of COVID-19 restrictions in mainland China ignited the market sentiment, boosting prices for prompt supply. However, as the quarter progressed, demand from downstream PTA market declined as lack of recovery in the downstream polyester sector resulted in weak market fundamentals. Plant shutdowns in the region as well as diversion of feedstock to produce gasoline blends kept spot PX availability tight, elevating the PX-Naphtha spread to above US$ 400 per tonne mark. The average PX price for the quarter was US$ 1,033.64 per metric tonne while the PX-Naptha spread averaged at US$ 344 per tonne.

The PTA prices tracked the movement of the upstream PX prices but were unable to match the gains as polyester demand failed to recover to seasonal high levels due to depressed consumerism and poor export-related demand. Additionally, inventory pressure, and inability to pass down costs to downstream buyers resulted in PTA-PX spread to remain below US$ 100 per tonne for most of quarter, thereby forcing producers to rationalize operations. However, the PTA prices rallied towards the end of the quarter following the price hike in the feedstock PX market, spurt in polyester demand due to peak summer season, and unexpected shutdowns, thereby supporting the PTA-PX spread. The average PTA price for the quarter was US$ 775.14 per metric tonne, whereas the average PTA margin over PX for the quarter was US$ 93 per metric tonne.

The domestic polyester market operated at the rate of 63% during the ﬁrst quarter of 2023. Producers were forced to curtail operations due to reduced availability of major Raw Material PTA through domestic as well as imported supply due to operational constraints caused by limited availability of Foreign Exchange for establishing Letter of Credits. However, demand remained relatively resilient as the market geared up for the peak season demand ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

OPERATIONS

Due to the current economic situation prevalent in the country in relation to the foreign exchange reserves and its impact on the ability of banks to open letter of credit for import of raw materials, the Company had to temporarily suspend its Plant operations for 17 days in March 2023.

As a result, Production volume during the quarter at 82,874 tonnes was 25% lower than the corresponding period last year while Sales volume, comprising of domestic sales only, at 91,372 tonnes was 18% lower than the corresponding quarter last year.

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
