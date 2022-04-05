Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
LOTTE HIMART CO.,LTD.

LOTTE Himart : Confirmation of Embezzlement or Misappropriation by Officersor Employees

04/05/2022 | 02:18am EDT
Confirmation of Embezzlement or Misappropriation by Officers or Employees
1. Details of confirmed facts 1. This is the Supreme Court's re-appeal decision on the embezzlement and breach of trust of the former CEO.

2. Object Person Former CEO Jong-gu Seon(retired April 2012)

3. Text of Judgment: 5 years imprisonment with a fine of KRW 30 billion
2. Amount of embezzlement, etc. Amount confirmed (KRW) 176,698,470,000
Equity capital (KRW) 1,925,954,296,033
Ratio to equity capital (%) 9.2
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
3. Actions to be taken We plan to take action in accordance with due process.
4. Verification date of embezzlement, etc. 2022-03-31
5. Confirmation date 2022-04-01
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions - This disclosure is based on the Supreme Court decision and is the final and conclusive.

- The above 2.'Confirmed fact amount'is the amount confirmed according to the judgment of the retrial.

- The above 2.'Equity capital' is the amount in the 2020 audit report.

- The above 4.'Fixed date' is the date of judgment.

- The above 5.'Date of confirmation'is the date of receipt of the re-appeal judgment.
※ Related disclosure 2012-04-16 횡령ㆍ배임혐의발생
2015-01-23 횡령ㆍ배임 사실확인(자율공시)
2016-07-07 횡령ㆍ배임사실확인
2020-10-15 횡령ㆍ배임사실확인
2021-08-19 횡령ㆍ배임사실확인

