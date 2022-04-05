LOTTE Himart : Confirmation of Embezzlement or Misappropriation by Officersor Employees

Confirmation of Embezzlement or Misappropriation by Officers or Employees
1. Details of confirmed facts
1. This is the Supreme Court's re-appeal decision on the embezzlement and breach of trust of the former CEO.
2. Object Person Former CEO Jong-gu Seon(retired April 2012)
3. Text of Judgment: 5 years imprisonment with a fine of KRW 30 billion
2. Amount of embezzlement, etc.
Amount confirmed (KRW)
176,698,470,000
Equity capital (KRW)
1,925,954,296,033
Ratio to equity capital (%)
9.2
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
Yes
3. Actions to be taken
We plan to take action in accordance with due process.
4. Verification date of embezzlement, etc.
2022-03-31
5. Confirmation date
2022-04-01
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- This disclosure is based on the Supreme Court decision and is the final and conclusive.
- The above 2.'Confirmed fact amount'is the amount confirmed according to the judgment of the retrial.
- The above 2.'Equity capital' is the amount in the 2020 audit report.
- The above 4.'Fixed date' is the date of judgment.
- The above 5.'Date of confirmation'is the date of receipt of the re-appeal judgment.
※ Related disclosure
2012-04-16 횡령ㆍ배임혐의발생
2015-01-23 횡령ㆍ배임 사실확인(자율공시)
2016-07-07 횡령ㆍ배임사실확인
2020-10-15 횡령ㆍ배임사실확인
2021-08-19 횡령ㆍ배임사실확인
