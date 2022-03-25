LOTTE Himart : Implementation and Operation of Compliance Program of the Fair Trade Commission

2. Key Details

1. Purpose

- To operate the Compliance Program (CP) in order to establish fair and transparent corporate management



2. Compliance Officer

① Date of appointment: Approved by the Board of Directors on Dec. 14, 2021

② Personal information

- Name: Jae-yeol Shin

-Position (Title): Head of External Cooperation Division (Assistant Managing Director)

- Date of Birth: January 03, 1969

- Professional background: Currently, Head of External Cooperation Division, Lotte Himart

Formerly, Manager of Compliance Management Team 2, Compliance Management Division, Lotte Holdings



3. CP operation progress and plan

- 2016.03 Establishment of CP operation plan and regulations

- 2016.03 Designated as a compliance officer and secretariat

- 2016.04 Fair Trade Compliance Declaration Ceremony

Submission of compliance pledge by officers and employees,

expression of intention by the CEO

- 2016.06 Distribution of the Fair Trade Compliance Manual for all employees

- 2016.11 Hosting of the 1st CP Steering Committee

- 2017.03 Introduction of electronic contract system (reflecting the standard contract by the Fair Trade Commission)

- 2017.07 Establishment of the Fair Trade Department

- 2017.08 Fair trade training and test for all employees (August to November 2017)

- 2017.11 Hosting of the 2nd CP Steering Committee

- 2018.01 Establishment of the Compliance Management Division

- 2018.03 Distribution of compliance management letter to all officers and employees (quarterly)

- 2018.04 Fair trade training for all employees (April to July 2018)

- 2018.05 Regular fair trade monitoring (May to June 2018)

- 2018.06 Hosting of the 3rd CP Steering Committee

- 2018.09 Acquisition of ISO 37001 (Anti-Corruption Management System) Certification

- 2018.11 Regular fair trade monitoring (November to December 2018)

- 2018.12 Fair trade training for all employees

- 2019.01 Hosting of the 4th CP Steering Committee

- 2019.03 Change in the appointment of compliance officer

- 2019.03 Establishment of the Fair Trade Sanctions Committee

- 2019.03 Distribution of compliance management letter to all officers and employees (quarterly)

- 2019.04 Introduction of the compliance system

- 2019.05 Regular fair trade monitoring (May to June 2019)

- 2019.06 Fair trade training and test for all employees (June to July 2019)

- 2019.06 Achieved 'Excellent' grade in the '19 Win-Win Growth Index evaluation

- 2019.07 Enactment of compliance business regulations

(General/Donation·Sponsorship/Conflict of Interest)

- 2019.07 Hosting of the 5th CP Steering Committee

- 2019.11 Regular fair trade monitoring (November 2019 to January 2020)

- 2019.12 Fair trade training for all employees

- 2020.01 Development of electronic notification system and improvement of the electronic contract system

- 2020.03 Hosting of the 6th CP Steering Committee

- 2020.05 Fair trade training for all employees (May to June 2020)

- 2020.07 Regular fair trade monitoring (July to September 2020)

- 2020.09 Hosting of the 7th CP Steering Committee

- 2021.01 Regular fair trade monitoring (January to February 2021)

- 2021.02 Change in the appointment of compliance officer

- 2021.03 Hosting of the 8th CP Steering Committee

- 2021.06 Fair trade training for all employees (June to July 2021)

- 2021.07 Regular fair trade monitoring (July to August 2021)

- 2021.09 Hosting of the 9th CP Steering Committee

- 2021.12 Change in the appointment of compliance officer

- 2022.01 Regular fair trade monitoring (January to February 2021)

- 2022.03 Hosting of the 10th CP Steering Committee

- 2022.03-present Constant fair trade monitoring

① Regular and ad-hoc education on fair trade related to the Large-scale Distribution Act, Subcontracting Act, and Labeling and Advertising Act

② Fair trade practice manual training for all employees (headquarters and sales sites)