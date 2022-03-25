LOTTE Himart : Implementation and Operation of Compliance Program of the Fair Trade Commission
Implementation and Operation of Compliance Program of the Fair Trade Commission
1. Title
Compliance Program Operational Status of Lotte Himart Co., Ltd.
2. Key Details
1. Purpose
- To operate the Compliance Program (CP) in order to establish fair and transparent corporate management
2. Compliance Officer
① Date of appointment: Approved by the Board of Directors on Dec. 14, 2021
② Personal information
- Name: Jae-yeol Shin
-Position (Title): Head of External Cooperation Division (Assistant Managing Director)
- Date of Birth: January 03, 1969
- Professional background: Currently, Head of External Cooperation Division, Lotte Himart
Formerly, Manager of Compliance Management Team 2, Compliance Management Division, Lotte Holdings
3. CP operation progress and plan
- 2016.03 Establishment of CP operation plan and regulations
- 2016.03 Designated as a compliance officer and secretariat
- 2016.04 Fair Trade Compliance Declaration Ceremony
Submission of compliance pledge by officers and employees,
expression of intention by the CEO
- 2016.06 Distribution of the Fair Trade Compliance Manual for all employees
- 2016.11 Hosting of the 1st CP Steering Committee
- 2017.03 Introduction of electronic contract system (reflecting the standard contract by the Fair Trade Commission)
- 2017.07 Establishment of the Fair Trade Department
- 2017.08 Fair trade training and test for all employees (August to November 2017)
- 2017.11 Hosting of the 2nd CP Steering Committee
- 2018.01 Establishment of the Compliance Management Division
- 2018.03 Distribution of compliance management letter to all officers and employees (quarterly)
- 2018.04 Fair trade training for all employees (April to July 2018)
- 2018.05 Regular fair trade monitoring (May to June 2018)
- 2018.06 Hosting of the 3rd CP Steering Committee
- 2018.09 Acquisition of ISO 37001 (Anti-Corruption Management System) Certification
- 2018.11 Regular fair trade monitoring (November to December 2018)
- 2018.12 Fair trade training for all employees
- 2019.01 Hosting of the 4th CP Steering Committee
- 2019.03 Change in the appointment of compliance officer
- 2019.03 Establishment of the Fair Trade Sanctions Committee
- 2019.03 Distribution of compliance management letter to all officers and employees (quarterly)
- 2019.04 Introduction of the compliance system
- 2019.05 Regular fair trade monitoring (May to June 2019)
- 2019.06 Fair trade training and test for all employees (June to July 2019)
- 2019.06 Achieved 'Excellent' grade in the '19 Win-Win Growth Index evaluation
- 2019.07 Enactment of compliance business regulations
(General/Donation·Sponsorship/Conflict of Interest)
- 2019.07 Hosting of the 5th CP Steering Committee
- 2019.11 Regular fair trade monitoring (November 2019 to January 2020)
- 2019.12 Fair trade training for all employees
- 2020.01 Development of electronic notification system and improvement of the electronic contract system
- 2020.03 Hosting of the 6th CP Steering Committee
- 2020.05 Fair trade training for all employees (May to June 2020)
- 2020.07 Regular fair trade monitoring (July to September 2020)
- 2020.09 Hosting of the 7th CP Steering Committee
- 2021.01 Regular fair trade monitoring (January to February 2021)
- 2021.02 Change in the appointment of compliance officer
- 2021.03 Hosting of the 8th CP Steering Committee
- 2021.06 Fair trade training for all employees (June to July 2021)
- 2021.07 Regular fair trade monitoring (July to August 2021)
- 2021.09 Hosting of the 9th CP Steering Committee
- 2021.12 Change in the appointment of compliance officer
- 2022.01 Regular fair trade monitoring (January to February 2021)
- 2022.03 Hosting of the 10th CP Steering Committee
- 2022.03-present Constant fair trade monitoring
① Regular and ad-hoc education on fair trade related to the Large-scale Distribution Act, Subcontracting Act, and Labeling and Advertising Act
② Fair trade practice manual training for all employees (headquarters and sales sites)
3. Decision Date
2022-03-22
