LTRY Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Lottery.com Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

10/13/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Lottery.com Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LTRY).

Class Period: November 19, 2020July 29, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Lottery.com investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal accounting controls; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, including but not limited to those pertaining to revenue recognition and the reporting of cash; (3) the Company was not in compliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ltry-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-lotterycom-inc-fka-trident-acquisitions-corp-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301648419.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


© PRNewswire 2022
