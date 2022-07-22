Lottery com : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 20, 2022

Lottery.com Inc.

Delaware 001-38508 No. 81-1996183

20808 State Hwy 71 W, Unit B Spicewood, Texas 78669

(512)592-2451

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share LTRY The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

(b) On July 20, 2022, Lottery.com Inc. (the "Company") was advised by Armanino LLP ("Armanino"), its registered independent public accountant for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, that the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, should no longer be relied upon. Armanino advised and determined subsequent to the audit and review of such financial statements, respectively, that a Company subsidiary entered into a line of credit in January 2022 that was not disclosed in the footnotes to the December 31, 2021 financial statements and was not recorded in the March 31, 2022 financial statements.

The Chair of the Audit Committee, a member of management, and counsel to the Company discussed with Armanino the matters disclosed in this Item 4.02(b) on July 19, 2022.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 21, 2022, Lawrence Anthony "Tony" DiMatteo III, the Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO") of the Company and a member of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), provided a notice of resignation as CEO of the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary, AutoLotto, Inc. ("AutoLotto"), and all of its other subsidiaries and affiliates with the exception of LTRY WinTogether, Inc., with immediate effect. The Company accepted his resignation from such positions. Mr. DiMatteo served as an officer and director of AutoLotto since February 2015 and as CEO of the Company since the effectuation of the business combination in October 2021.

In connection with Mr. DiMatteo's resignation, the Company entered into a resignation and release agreement with Mr. DiMatteo effective July 22, 2022 (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Mr. DiMatteo resigned as CEO of the Company effective July 22, 2022.

Following Mr. DiMatteo's resignation, he will serve as Senior Advisor to the Board commencing on July 22, 2022 and continuing until the either party gives not less than ten (10) days' prior notice to the other party (the "Consulting Period") unless certain conditions for earlier termination become applicable. Mr. DiMatteo will, among other things, (i) provide consulting and advisory services to the Board of Directors of the Company as requested and (ii) cooperate in any ongoing and any future investigation by or related to the Company. Non-compete and customer and employee non-solicitation provisions as well as confidentiality obligations from prior agreements entered into between Mr. DiMatteo and the Company will apply while he consults and for a period of one year thereafter. Mr. DiMatteo may be paid $1,000 per month for each month during which he provides services to the Company, and reimbursed for business expenses validly incurred prior to his resignation. The Agreement includes a general release of claims by Mr. DiMatteo.

The foregoing description of Mr. DiMatteo's Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Resignation and Release Agreement, by and between Lottery.com Inc. and Lawrence Anthony DiMatteo III, dated July 22, 2022

Lottery.com Inc. By: /s/ Kathryn Lever Name: Kathryn Lever Title: Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer

Date: July 22, 2022

3