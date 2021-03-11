Log in
DGAP-AFR : LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/11/2021
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 
statements 
LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the 
WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-03-11 / 12:01 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021 
Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      LOTTO24 AG 
              Straßenbahnring 11 
              20251 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.lotto24-ag.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1174950 2021-03-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 06:02 ET (11:02 GMT)

