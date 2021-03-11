DGAP-AFR : LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-03-11 / 12:01 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report Language: German Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021 Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LOTTO24 AG Straßenbahnring 11 20251 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

