DGAP-AFR : LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-03-11 / 12:01
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-03-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1174950 2021-03-11
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 11, 2021 06:02 ET (11:02 GMT)