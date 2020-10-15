Log in
LOTTO24 AG

(LO24)
LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 continues to grow faster than expected in the third quarter of 2020 and raises its full-year guidance again

10/15/2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 continues to grow faster than expected in the third quarter of 2020 and raises its full-year guidance again

15-Oct-2020 / 12:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lotto24 continues to grow faster than expected in the third quarter of 2020 and raises its full-year guidance again

(Hamburg, 15 October 2020) According to preliminary calculations, Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries, has now reached the full-year guidance for new registered customers, already raised in July 2020, after the first nine months of 2020 and is again raising its guidance for the fiscal year 2020. Supported, among other things, by the good jackpot development of the German lottery Lotto 6aus49 in the third quarter of 2020, the continued high marketing investments led to a growth in billings, revenue and new registered customers that exceeded expectations.

Due to the increased marketing investments of EUR 23.2 million (2019: EUR 8.0 million) to acquire new customers, Lotto24 was able to gain 787 thousand new registered customers - including Tipp24's new customers since 15 October 2019 - in the first nine months of 2020 alone (2019: 287 thousand), with a preliminary CPL of EUR 27.58 (2019: EUR 28.04).

In addition, the Company almost doubled billings to EUR 470,9 million in the first nine months of 2020 (2019: EUR 240.5 million) including the Tipp24 business as of 15 October 2019 following ZEAL's business model change and based on preliminary calculations. At a provisional EUR 62.7 million, revenue was even up around 128% on the prior-year figure (2019: EUR 27.5 million). Amongst others supported by the positive development of lottery clubs the gross margin (excluding intercompany effects) of an anticipated 12.4% was correspondingly higher than in the previous year (2019: 11.4%).

Despite significantly increased marketing activities with EUR 15.2 million higher marketing costs, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3,2 million was only EUR 2.1 million lower than in the previous year (2019: EUR 5.3 million).

In fiscal year 2020, Lotto24 continues to plan to expand its market leadership as an online provider of state lottery products with the Lotto24 and Tipp24 brands. Based on the strong nine-months figures, the Company now expects the number of new registered customers to be around 900 thousand (previously: around 800 thousand) with a lower CPL than in the previous year. In addition, Lotto24 now anticipates billings of between EUR 610 million and EUR 630 million (previously: EUR 590 million and EUR 610 million), revenue of around EUR 80 million including intercompany effects (previously: EUR 72 million and EUR 74 million excluding intercompany effects) and an unchanged gross margin (excluding intercompany effects) of slightly more than 12% in fiscal year 2020. Depending on the general conditions - in particular the continuation of the high marketing investments to acquire new customers within the attractive market environment, the jackpot development and the implementation of the synergy effects - the Company continues to forecast the adjusted EBITDA to remain well above the break-even point.

Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2019 on the Company's website (available at Lotto24-ag.de, there under Investor Relations/Publications).

Contact:
Lotto24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: Lotto24-ag.de
Lotto24.de

15-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de
ISIN: DE000LTT2470
WKN: LTT247
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1141114

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1141114  15-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020

