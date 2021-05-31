PRESS RELEASE: LOTTO24 AG: Annual General Meeting 2021 of LOTTO24 AG

DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM LOTTO24 AG: Annual General Meeting 2021 of LOTTO24 AG 2021-05-31 / 11:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual General Meeting 2021 of LOTTO24 AG (Hamburg, 31 May 2021) LOTTO24 AG (lotto24.de, tipp24.de), Germany's leading online provider of lottery products, today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Hamburg once again as a virtual meeting. With a presence of around 95 percent of voting capital (including electronic votes cast), the proposed resolutions were approved for all items on the agenda. In addition to the usual items such as the ratification of the action of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and the appointment of the auditor, the agenda included the resolution on the appropriation of the distributable profit. As LOTTO24 AG would like to use its financial resources as far as possible for business expansion and customer acquisition, thereby creating maximum value for shareholders, the Management Board and Supervisory Board had proposed a total distribution of EUR 64 thousand to today's AGM. This corresponds to a dividend for the fiscal year 2020 of EUR 0.04 per share. Furthermore, the compensation system for the members of the Management Board and the compensation and compensation system for the members of the Supervisory Board were each approved with 99.84 percent of the voting capital. About LOTTO24 AG: LOTTO24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of lottery products (lotto24.de, tipp24.de) mainly brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others 'LOTTO 6aus49', 'Spiel 77', 'Super 6', 'Eurojackpot', 'GlücksSpirale', lotto clubs, 'Keno' and the 'Deutsche Fernsehlotterie'. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), LOTTO24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in LOTTO24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, LOTTO24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible. Contact: LOTTO24 AG Vanina Hoffmann Senior Manager Investor & Public Relations Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501 E-mail: ir@lotto24.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LOTTO24 AG Straßenbahnring 11 20251 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0 Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70 E-mail: ir@lotto24.de Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de ISIN: DE000LTT2470 WKN: LTT247 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1202603 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

