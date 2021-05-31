Log in
PRESS RELEASE: LOTTO24 AG: Annual General Meeting 2021 of LOTTO24 AG

05/31/2021 | 05:40am EDT
DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
LOTTO24 AG: Annual General Meeting 2021 of LOTTO24 AG 
2021-05-31 / 11:38 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Annual General Meeting 2021 of LOTTO24 AG 
(Hamburg, 31 May 2021) LOTTO24 AG (lotto24.de, tipp24.de), Germany's leading online provider of lottery products, today 
held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Hamburg once again as a virtual meeting. 
With a presence of around 95 percent of voting capital (including electronic votes cast), the proposed resolutions were 
approved for all items on the agenda. In addition to the usual items such as the ratification of the action of the 
Management Board and the Supervisory Board and the appointment of the auditor, the agenda included the resolution on 
the appropriation of the distributable profit. As LOTTO24 AG would like to use its financial resources as far as 
possible for business expansion and customer acquisition, thereby creating maximum value for shareholders, the 
Management Board and Supervisory Board had proposed a total distribution of EUR 64 thousand to today's AGM. This 
corresponds to a dividend for the fiscal year 2020 of EUR 0.04 per share. 
Furthermore, the compensation system for the members of the Management Board and the compensation and compensation 
system for the members of the Supervisory Board were each approved with 99.84 percent of the voting capital. 
About LOTTO24 AG: LOTTO24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of lottery products (lotto24.de, tipp24.de) mainly 
brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies for which it receives a commission. The offerings include 
among others 'LOTTO 6aus49', 'Spiel 77', 'Super 6', 'Eurojackpot', 'GlücksSpirale', lotto clubs, 'Keno' and the 
'Deutsche Fernsehlotterie'. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime 
Standard), LOTTO24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in LOTTO24, 
which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, LOTTO24 
aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience 
possible. 
Contact: 
LOTTO24 AG 
Vanina Hoffmann 
Senior Manager Investor & Public Relations 
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501 
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      LOTTO24 AG 
              Straßenbahnring 11 
              20251 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70 
E-mail:       ir@lotto24.de 
Internet:     www.lotto24-ag.de 
ISIN:         DE000LTT2470 
WKN:          LTT247 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1202603 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1202603 2021-05-31

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202603&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 05:39 ET (09:39 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 34529.45 Delayed Quote.12.61%
LOTTO24 AG 0.00% 470 Delayed Quote.45.96%
ZEAL NETWORK SE -0.25% 40 End-of-day quote.-13.14%
