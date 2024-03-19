(Alliance News) - Lottomatica Group Spa announced on Tuesday that Gamma Intermediate Sàrl has completed the placement of 20 million Lottomatica shares representing approximately 7.9 percent of its share capital through a private placement via accelerated bookbuilding.

The sale price was set at EUR10.90 per share for a total gross consideration of EUR218 million.

Gamma Intermediate will retain a 57.4 percent stake in Lottomatica's share capital after the completion of the placement.

Gamma Intermediate, the statement said, has agreed to a 60-day lock-up for its remaining shares in Lottomatica, subject to a waiver from the Joint Global Coordinators and certain other customary waivers.

Barclays Bank and Deutsche Bank acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Apollo Capital Solutions, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit, as joint bookrunners while BTIG and Siebert as co-managers.

Lottomatica Group closed Monday 1.2 percent in the red at EUR11.79 per share.

