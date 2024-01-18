(Alliance News) - Gamma Intermediate Sàrl announced Thursday that it has completed the placement of 16 million ordinary shares in Lottomatica Spa, representing 6.4 percent of the latter's share capital.

The shares were sold at EUR9.50 each, for a total consideration of EUR152 million. After the accelerated book building transaction, Gamma now holds 65.4 percent of Lottomatica's capital.

In addition, the shareholder has agreed to a 90-day lock-up on its remaining shares in the company.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

