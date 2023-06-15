Advanced search
    LTMC   IT0005541336

LOTTOMATICA GROUP S.P.A.

(LTMC)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-15 am EDT
8.214 EUR   +0.64%
05:33pLottomatica S P A : 2022 pro-forma financials
PU
05/31Lottomatica S P A : Financial information as of March 31, 2023
PU
05/26Lottomatica announces failure to exercise greenshoe option
AN
LOTTOMATICA S P A : 2022 PRO-FORMA FINANCIALS

06/15/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
Lottomatica Group

2022 Pro-forma financials

15 June 2023

Quarterly financials 2022 pro-forma for the acquisition of Betflag(1)

€m

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Bets

Online

2,799

2,764

2,838

Sports Franchise

616

600

552

Gaming Franchise

2,699

2,698

2,720

Total

6,115

6,062

6,110

Revenues

Online

103

91

94

Sports Franchise

93

81

78

Gaming Franchise

170

174

181

Total

367

345

354

EBITDA

Online

60

51

59

Sports Franchise

32

25

21

Gaming Franchise

42

42

40

Total

134

118

120

EBITDA Margin (%)

Online

58%

56%

62%

Sports Franchise

35%

31%

27%

Gaming Franchise

25%

24%

22%

Total

37%

34%

34%

(1) Shown as if acquisition of Betflag took place on 1 January 2022

Q4 2022

3,500

760

3,001

7,261

102

88

200

390

62

19

45

126

60%

22%

22%

32%

FY 2022

11,901

2,528

11,119

25,548

391

341

725

1,457

231

99

168

497

59%

29%

23%

34%

1

Disclaimer

Lottomatica Group S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 21:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 619 M 1 768 M 1 768 M
Net income 2023 125 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2023 1 227 M 1 340 M 1 340 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 2 031 M 2 218 M 2 218 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 632
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,21 €
Average target price 12,16 €
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guglielmo Angelozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurence Lewis Van Lancker Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Moneta Non-Executive Chairman
Augusta Iannini Independent Non-Executive Director
Gaia Mazzalveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOTTOMATICA GROUP S.P.A.0.00%2 189
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC37.33%34 748
SANDS CHINA LTD10.04%29 454
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-0.48%28 642
EVOLUTION AB38.70%28 222
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED24.77%17 008
