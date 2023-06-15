LOTTOMATICA S P A : 2022 PRO-FORMA FINANCIALS
Lottomatica Group
2022 Pro-forma financials
15 June 2023
Quarterly financials 2022 pro-forma for the acquisition of Betflag
(1)
€m
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Bets
Online
2,799
2,764
2,838
Sports Franchise
616
600
552
Gaming Franchise
2,699
2,698
2,720
Total
6,115
6,062
6,110
Revenues
Online
103
91
94
Sports Franchise
93
81
78
Gaming Franchise
170
174
181
Total
367
345
354
EBITDA
Online
60
51
59
Sports Franchise
32
25
21
Gaming Franchise
42
42
40
Total
134
118
120
EBITDA Margin (%)
Online
58%
56%
62%
Sports Franchise
35%
31%
27%
Gaming Franchise
25%
24%
22%
Total
37%
34%
34%
(1) Shown as if acquisition of Betflag took place on 1 January 2022
Q4 2022
3,500
760
3,001
7,261
102
88
200
390
62
19
45
126
60%
22%
22%
32%
FY 2022
11,901
2,528
11,119
25,548
391
341
725
1,457
231
99
168
497
59%
29%
23%
34%
1
Sales 2023
1 619 M
1 768 M
1 768 M
Net income 2023
125 M
137 M
137 M
Net Debt 2023
1 227 M
1 340 M
1 340 M
P/E ratio 2023
15,1x
Yield 2023
3,17%
Capitalization
2 031 M
2 218 M
2 218 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,01x
EV / Sales 2024
1,78x
Nbr of Employees
1 632
Free-Float
-
Chart LOTTOMATICA GROUP S.P.A.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
8,21 €
Average target price
12,16 €
Spread / Average Target
48,0%
