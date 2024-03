Lottomatica Group SpA, formerly known as Gamma Midco SpA, is an Italy-based holding company engaged in the Betting and Lottery industry. The Company operates in three segments: Sports Betting and Online Gaming (Online), Sports Betting and Gaming through the Retail Network (Sports Franchise), and Gaming Franchise. The segment Gaming Franchise includes the direct management of gaming centers and concessionary activities for Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs) and Amusement With Prizes (AWPs). The segment Sports Franchise consists of a wide range of retail offerings including, but not limited to, sports betting, virtual betting, and horserace betting. Online includes iSports (sports, virtual and horse race betting in the online channel), iGaming (online casino) and other online products (such as bingo, poker, skill games, betting exchange, etc.). The Entity operates mainly in the Italian territory.