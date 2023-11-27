(Alliance News) - Lottomatica Spa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lottomatica Group Spa, announced Monday its intention to issue and place bonds for a total aggregate amount of EUR500.0 million.

Specifically, the company specified in a note, these are floating-rate senior secured bonds maturing in 2030 called "Floating Rate Senior Secured Notes due 2030" and additional 7.125 percent senior secured bonds maturing in 2028 to be issued pursuant to the indenture of the existing bond issue called EUR565 million 7.125 percent Senior Secured Notes due 2028.

The company also announces that it has obtained an extension of the existing revolving loan facility for a total aggregate amount of EUR50.0 million contingent upon the completion of the acquisition of the entire share capital of SKS365 Malta Holding Limited announced in early November.

The company, the statement said, "expects to deposit the gross proceeds of the offering, if completed, into escrow accounts and, once released, to use those proceeds together with available cash to finance the SKS365 acquisition and pay certain fees, costs and expenses related to the SKS365 acquisition, the offering and the increase in the revolving financing facility."

The release of proceeds from escrow accounts is contingent on the completion of the SKS365 acquisition, which the company expects could take place in the first half of 2024, subject to customary regulatory and competition approvals.

Lottomatica Group's stock closed Friday in the green 1.1 percent to EUR9.37 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.