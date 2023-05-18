Lottomatica announces pricing of EUR1.12 billion bonds to 2028

(Alliance News) - Lottomatica Spa on Tuesday evening announced the pricing of two bonds. The total amount is EUR1.12 billion maturing in 2028.

The yield is set at 7.125 percent for the EUR565 million fixed-rate portion and 412.5bps over Euribor for the EUR550 million floating-rate portion.

The offering is expected to close on June 1, while the gross proceeds will be deposited into an escrow account. The bonds will mature on June 1, 2028.

Lottomatica on Thursday trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR8.41 per share.

