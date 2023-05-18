Advanced search
    LTMC   IT0005541336

LOTTOMATICA GROUP S.P.A.

(LTMC)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  07:05:26 2023-05-18 am EDT
8.248 EUR   -1.22%
06:30aLottomatica announces pricing of EUR1.12 billion bonds to 2028
AN
04:38aCorrection: Lottomatica Prices EUR1.1 Billion Offering of Senior Notes Due 2028
MT
04:31aLottomatica Prices EUR1.1 Billion Offering of Senior Notes Due 2028
MT
Lottomatica announces pricing of EUR1.12 billion bonds to 2028

05/18/2023 | 06:30am EDT
(Alliance News) - Lottomatica Spa on Tuesday evening announced the pricing of two bonds. The total amount is EUR1.12 billion maturing in 2028.

The yield is set at 7.125 percent for the EUR565 million fixed-rate portion and 412.5bps over Euribor for the EUR550 million floating-rate portion.

The offering is expected to close on June 1, while the gross proceeds will be deposited into an escrow account. The bonds will mature on June 1, 2028.

Lottomatica on Thursday trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR8.41 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

