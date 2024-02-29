(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Lottomatica Group Spa on Thursday reviewed the draft consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2023, which closed with an adjusted net profit of EUR215.9 million, up 29 percent from 2022 pro forma. In contrast, the reported figure was EUR68 million from EUR72 million in 2022.

The board resolved to propose to the shareholders' meeting the payment of a dividend of EUR0.26 per ordinary share. Taking into account the shares issued as of the current date, this is equivalent to a distribution of EUR65.4 million, representing a 30 percent pay-out of adjusted net income.

Consolidated inflows for the year ended December 31, 2023 were EUR30.1 billion, up 18 percent from FY2022 pro forma and 32 percent reported.

The Online operating segment continued to outperform with inflows up 36 percent from FY2022 pro forma and 76 percent

reported.

Consolidated revenues were EUR1.63 billion in FY2023, up 12% from EUR1.45 billion in FY2022 pro forma. At normalized payout, revenues were EUR1.65 billion, up 13% from FY2022 pro forma.

Adjusted Ebitda reached EUR580.4 million in FY2023, up 17% compared to FY2022 pro forma, with margin on revenues of 35.6%, compared to 34.1% in FY2022 pro forma, driven mainly by a different mix with the higher contribution of the Online operating segment.

Net financial debt as of December 31, 2023 is EUR1.24 billion.

For 2024, the company expects revenues in the EUR1.8 billion to EUR1.84 billion range and adjusted Ebitda between EUR625 million and EUR645 million, 53 percent of which will come from the Online operating segment.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

