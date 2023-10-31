(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Lottomatica Group Spa on Tuesday approved the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the first nine months ended Sept. 30. Revenues were EUR1.19 billion in the first nine months of 2023, compared to EUR1.06 billion in the same period of 2022 pro forma, an increase of 12 percent pro forma.

Adjusted Ebitda reached EUR426.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 15 percent from the same period in 2022 pro forma and 25 percent reported. The adjusted margin was thus 35.7 percent, compared to 34.8 percent in the same period of 2022 pro forma and 33.6 percent reported, driven mainly by the higher contribution from the Online business.

Net financial debt as of September 30, 2023 amounted to EUR1.24 billion, which is equivalent to leverage calculated on an LTM run rate adjusted Ebitda basis of 2.2x.

Guglielmo Angelozzi - CEO of Lottomatica Group - commented, "In this third quarter we strengthened our leadership position and our Online business continued to grow in market share in all product segments and for all brands. In the first nine months we recorded EUR426 million in Ebitda, up 15 percent year-on-year. We therefore confirm our guidance for 2023 and our strategy of organic growth and

through M&A."

Lottomatica closed Monday's session in the green 1.6 percent to EUR8.86 per share

