    LOTO.N0000   MU0431N00000

LOTTOTECH LTD

(LOTO.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-03-20
6.600 MUR   -1.49%
07:29aLottotech : Declaration of Dividend
PU
2022Lottotech Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Lottotech Ltd Declares an Interim Dividend in Respect of the Financial Year Ending 31 December 2022, Payable on or About 30 August 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lottotech : Declaration of Dividend

03/28/2023 | 07:29am EDT
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of Lottotech Ltd has declared a final dividend of Rs0.30 per share to all shareholders registered at the close of business on 14 April 2023 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about 05 May 2023.

The shares of the company will be traded cum-dividend up to and including the market day of 11 April 2023 and ex-dividend as from the 12 April 2023.

By Order of the Board

Gamma Corporate Services Ltd Company Secretary

Date: 27 March 2023

This announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3

The Board of Directors of Lottotech Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.

www.lottotech.muBRN: C08079313

Disclaimer

Lottotech Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 11:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 560 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2021 78,4 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net cash 2021 144 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,5x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 2 278 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,68x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Moorghen Veeramootoo Managing Director & Executive Director
Shaun Kim Tiam Fook Chong Chief Financial officer
Chian Tat Ah Teck Executive Chairman
Harikrishna Ramsamy Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sivalingum Candassamy Manager-Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOTTOTECH LTD-14.29%50
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.12.88%41 467
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC25.64%30 700
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.39%28 818
EVOLUTION AB30.98%27 582
SANDS CHINA LTD1.93%27 219
