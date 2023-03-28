Lottotech : Declaration of Dividend

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of Lottotech Ltd has declared a final dividend of Rs0.30 per share to all shareholders registered at the close of business on 14 April 2023 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about 05 May 2023.

The shares of the company will be traded cum-dividend up to and including the market day of 11 April 2023 and ex-dividend as from the 12 April 2023.

By Order of the Board

Gamma Corporate Services Ltd Company Secretary

Date: 27 March 2023

This announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3

The Board of Directors of Lottotech Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.

