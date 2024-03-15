琀VIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of Lottotech Ltd has declared a final dividend of Rs0.23 per share to all shareholders registered at the close of business on 02 April 2024 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The dividend will be paid on or about 06 May 2024.

The shares of the company will be traded cum-dividend up to and including the market day of 28 March 2024 and ex-dividend as from the 29 March 2024.

By Order of the Board

Gamma Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretary

Date: 14 March 2024

This announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3

The Board of Directors of Lottotech Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.