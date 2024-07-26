琀IVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of Lottotech Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs0.14 per share to all shareholders registered at the close of business on 14 August 2024 in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2024. The dividend will be paid on or about 25 September 2024.

The shares of the company will be traded cum-dividend up to and including the market day of 9 August 2024 and ex-dividend as from the 12 August 2024.

By Order of the Board

Gamma Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretary

Date: 25 July 2024

This announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3

The Board of Directors of Lottotech Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.