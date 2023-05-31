Advanced search
Lottotech : Notice of shareholder meeting

05/31/2023 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Lottotech Ltd will be held at Tamil League, Martindale, Reduit, Mauritius, on Friday 23 June 2023 at 2.00 p.m.

  1. The Notice of Annual Meeting, the Proxy Form and the Postal Vote Form are available on the Company's website at www.lottotech.mu
  2. Shareholders are requested to fill either the Proxy Form or the Postal Vote Form, but not both.
  3. The Proxy Form must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company Secretary's office not less than 24 hours before the start of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, i.e., by latest 22 June 2023 at 2.00 p.m.
  4. For postal votes, the Postal Vote Form must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company Secretary's office not less than 48 hours before the start of the Annual Meeting, i.e., by latest 21 June 2023 at 2.00 p.m.
  5. The postal address of the Company Secretary, Gamma Corporate Services Ltd, is Royal Road, Chapman Hill, Beau Bassin, Mauritius, and email address is gcsl@gamma.mu
  6. For the purpose of this Annual Meeting, shareholders who are entitled to receive notice of the meeting shall be those shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's share register as at 3 May
    2023.

31 May 2023

Gamma Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretary

BRN: C08079313

Disclaimer

Lottotech Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 08:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
