Lotus Bakeries NV specializes in the manufacturing and selling of bakery products. The group offers ginger snaps, cakes, pastries, waffles, tarts, and gingerbread, mainly sold under the Lotus, Lotus® Biscoff®, nàkd, TREK, BEAR, Kiddylicious, Peter's Yard, Dinosaurus, Peijnenburg and Annas brands. At the end of 2022, the group had 12 production sites located in Belgium (4), the Netherlands (3), France (2), Sweden, the United States and South Africa, and 21 own sales organisations in Europe, America and Asia. Lotus Bakeries NV also works with commercial partners in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Sector Food Processing