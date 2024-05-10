Lotus Bakeries NV, founded in 1932, operates worldwide in the indulgent and natural snacking segment with brands including Lotus®, Biscoff®, nàkd®, TREK®, BEAR®, Kiddylicious®, Peter's Yard®, Dinosaurus®, Peijnenburg® and Annas®. Headquartered in Belgium, Lotus Bakeries NV is a dynamic and internationally oriented company with production facilities in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, South Africa and the United States. A third production facility for Biscoff is currently under construction in Thailand and will be operational by 2026. It has 23 sales organizations in Europe, America, Asia and Australia. Lotus Bakeries NV also works with commercial partners in approximately fifty countries worldwide. Lotus Bakeries NV has around 3,000 employees and achieved a revenue of EUR 1,063 million in 2023. Lotus Bakeries NV is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the BEL20-Index. The majority of shares are owned by the Boone and Stevens family.

Sector Food Processing