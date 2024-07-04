Disposal of treasury shares

04 Jul 2024 17:38 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

LOTUS BAKERIES

pbvervreemdingeigenaandelen4072024.pdf
prdisposaloftreasuryshares4072024.pdf

Source

Lotus Bakeries

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

LOTUS BAKERIES

ISIN

BE0003604155

Symbol

LOTB

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lotus Bakeries NV published this content on 04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2024 15:43:05 UTC.