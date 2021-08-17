Lotus Bakeries : Introduction to Lotus Bakeries Discover our investor relations information deck 17 August 2021

INTRODUCTION TO LOTUS BAKERIES
INVESTOR RELATIONS DECK
PRESENTING LOTUS BAKERIES
2020 SALES: €663 MILLION
10-YEAR CAGR LOTUS BISCOFF: 13%
LOTUS NATURAL FOODS BRANDS DOUBLED SINCE 2015* 20.5% REBITDA MARGIN 2020
€82.5 MILLION NET RESULT 2020 88%** FCF CONVERSION 2020
recyclable packaging
by 2025 (already 96.8% end of 2020)
people
team spirit open dialogue passion
Net Financial Debt / REBITDA 2020
countries active
countries with > 1 million euro sales of Biscoff
|
*Acquisition adjusted organic growth
|
2 - Lotus Bakeries - Building Global Brands
|
**Excluding expansion capex
|
|
|
Jan Boone
|
Creation of a
|
|
|
|
|
new strategic
|
|
|
|
|
appointed
|
pillar with the
|
|
|
The company
|
Listing on
|
as CEO in
|
acquisition of 3
|
|
|
was established
|
the Brussels
|
succession
|
leading, British
|
Acquisition of
|
Acquisition
|
in Belgium by
|
Stock
|
of Karel and
|
healthy snacking
|
Jan Boone Snr
|
Exchange
|
Matthieu Boone
|
companies
|
and TREK
|
of BEAR
|
1932
|
1988
|
2011
|
2015
|
2015
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Venture Fund FF
|
Creation of a new
|
Strong HY results
|
US becomes the
|
|
Opening of the
|
|
2032 takes its
|
International HQ
|
Exponential
|
#1 Lotus Biscoff
|
Acquisition of
|
BEAR production
|
Biscoff US plant
|
first minority
|
for Natural Foods
|
Lotus Biscoff
|
country
|
Kiddylicious
|
plant in South Africa
|
is operational
|
stake
|
in Switzerland
|
growth continues
|
2016
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
3 - Lotus Bakeries - Building Global Brands
AN IMPECCABLE
TRACK RECORD OF SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
A DECADE OF STRONG GROWTH
|
in €M
|
Lotus Bakeries Group - Sales
500
400
300
200
100
0
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
4 - Lotus Bakeries - Building Global Brands
|
THREE
|
|
PILLARS:
|
|
A FOCUSED
|
Share
|
AND PROVEN
|
of sales**
|
|
STRATEGY
|
Historic
|
|
CAGR
Strategic ambition
*Acquisition adjusted organic growth **HY 2021 branded sales
|
LOTUS BISCOFF
|
LOTUS NATURAL FOODS
|
LOTUS LOCAL HEROES
52% 21% 27%
|
13%
|
13%*
|
40%
|
2%
|
(2010 - 2020)
|
(2015 - 2020) (Q2 2021 - post-COVID)
|
(2010 - 2020)
|
Build Lotus Biscoff to
|
|
Accelerate growth of Lotus
|
|
Secure market
|
a top 3 global cookie
|
|
|
Natural Foods through
|
|
leadership and strong
|
brand
|
|
|
internationalisation,
|
|
cash flow
|
|
|
|
innovation and acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 - Lotus Bakeries - Building Global Brands
