    LOTB   BE0003604155

LOTUS BAKERIES NV

(LOTB)
  Report
Lotus Bakeries : Introduction to Lotus Bakeries Discover our investor relations information deck 17 August 2021

08/17/2021 | 04:13am EDT
INTRODUCTION TO LOTUS BAKERIES

INVESTOR RELATIONS DECK

PRESENTING LOTUS BAKERIES

2020 SALES: €663 MILLION

10-YEAR CAGR LOTUS BISCOFF: 13%

LOTUS NATURAL FOODS BRANDS DOUBLED SINCE 2015* 20.5% REBITDA MARGIN 2020

€82.5 MILLION NET RESULT 2020 88%** FCF CONVERSION 2020

100%

2,155

TOP

recyclable packaging

by 2025 (already 96.8% end of 2020)

people

team spirit open dialogue passion

0.8

64

> 25

Net Financial Debt / REBITDA 2020

countries active

countries with > 1 million euro sales of Biscoff

*Acquisition adjusted organic growth

2 - Lotus Bakeries - Building Global Brands

**Excluding expansion capex

LOTUS BAKERIES TIMELINE

Jan Boone

Creation of a

new strategic

appointed

pillar with the

The company

Listing on

as CEO in

acquisition of 3

was established

the Brussels

succession

leading, British

Acquisition of

Acquisition

in Belgium by

Stock

of Karel and

healthy snacking

Jan Boone Snr

Exchange

Matthieu Boone

companies

and TREK

of BEAR

1932

1988

2011

2015

2015

2016

Corporate

Venture Fund FF

Creation of a new

Strong HY results

US becomes the

Opening of the

2032 takes its

International HQ

Exponential

#1 Lotus Biscoff

Acquisition of

BEAR production

Biscoff US plant

first minority

for Natural Foods

Lotus Biscoff

country

Kiddylicious

plant in South Africa

is operational

stake

in Switzerland

growth continues

2016

2018

2019

2019

2019

2020

2021

3 - Lotus Bakeries - Building Global Brands

AN IMPECCABLE

TRACK RECORD OF SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

A DECADE OF STRONG GROWTH

in €M

Lotus Bakeries Group - Sales

700

10% CAGR

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

4 - Lotus Bakeries - Building Global Brands

THREE

PILLARS:

A FOCUSED

Share

AND PROVEN

of sales**

STRATEGY

Historic

CAGR

Strategic ambition

*Acquisition adjusted organic growth **HY 2021 branded sales

LOTUS BISCOFF

LOTUS NATURAL FOODS

LOTUS LOCAL HEROES

52% 21% 27%

13%

13%*

40%

2%

(2010 - 2020)

(2015 - 2020) (Q2 2021 - post-COVID)

(2010 - 2020)

Build Lotus Biscoff to

Accelerate growth of Lotus

Secure market

a top 3 global cookie

Natural Foods through

leadership and strong

brand

internationalisation,

cash flow

innovation and acquisitions

5 - Lotus Bakeries - Building Global Brands

Disclaimer

Lotus Bakeries NV published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
