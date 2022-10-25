Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBTD   US54570R1077

LOTUS BIO-TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(LBTD)
10:18 2022-10-21 am EDT
0.0360 USD   +2.86%
Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. announces sale of Boomerangkit.com, LLC

10/25/2022 | 11:27am EDT
Sale of at-home diagnostic testing brand reflects corresponding leadership changes with new director appointment

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. (OTC: LBTD) today announced the sale of its at-home diagnostic testing brand, Boomerangkit.com, LLC to BioGnomics Lab, LLC, a CLIA-certified laboratory dedicated to providing top quality medical testing solutions.

In addition to the sale, William McDonald will be appointed as Director replacing former director, Frank Gianotti.

More information about this can be found at: https://www.biognomicslabs.com/

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reﬂect the good faith judgment of management, forward- looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by LBTD in our reports ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, ﬁnancial condition, results of operation and cash ﬂows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reﬂect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lotus-bio-technology-development-corp-announces-sale-of-boomerangkitcom-llc-301658781.html

SOURCE Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp.


