Lotus Pharmaceutical : Announcement of major resolutions at AGM on behalf of Alvogen Korea Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting: 2022/03/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: None 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the FY2021 Financial Statement 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved the Remuneration Limit for Directors (2)Approved the Remuneration Limit for Auditor (3)Approved the Special Severance Payment 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None