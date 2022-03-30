Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1795   TW0001795003

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(1795)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Lotus Pharmaceutical : Announcement of major resolutions at AGM on behalf of Alvogen Korea Co., Ltd.

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:32:39
Subject 
 Announcement of major resolutions at AGM on
behalf of Alvogen Korea Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting: 2022/03/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation: None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the FY2021 Financial Statement
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors: None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the Remuneration Limit for Directors
(2)Approved the Remuneration Limit for Auditor
(3)Approved the Special Severance Payment
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
05:45aLOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement of major resolutions at AGM on behalf of Alvogen Korea..
PU
03/16LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will convene the online investor conference
PU
03/16LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will attend the investor conference held by President Securities
PU
03/16LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement of capital reduction to cancel the withdrawn Employee ..
PU
03/16LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : to acquire the product rights of Cialis in Taiwan from Eli Lilly an..
PU
03/16LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement of the Board of Directors' resolution for capital surp..
PU
03/16LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement of FY2021 consolidated financial reports approved by B..
PU
03/16Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
03/03LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : As per TWSE request, the Company discloses relevant financial info ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 873 M 483 M 483 M
Net income 2022 2 421 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
Net Debt 2022 2 418 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 34 879 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 099
Free-Float 45,9%
Technical analysis trends LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 133,00 TWD
Average target price 161,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petar Antonov Vazharov General Manager & Director
I ling Tian Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Robert Wessman Chairman
Manisha Chawla Vice President-Research & Development
Zenon Zdunek Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.36.41%1 215
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.90%467 388
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.68%325 073
PFIZER, INC.-10.69%296 575
ABBVIE INC.19.78%286 456
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.41%260 228