Lotus Pharmaceutical : Announcement of major resolutions at AGM on behalf of Alvogen Korea Co., Ltd.
03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/03/30
Time of announcement
17:32:39
Subject
Announcement of major resolutions at AGM on
behalf of Alvogen Korea Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/03/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting: 2022/03/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation: None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the FY2021 Financial Statement
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the Remuneration Limit for Directors
(2)Approved the Remuneration Limit for Auditor
(3)Approved the Special Severance Payment
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
