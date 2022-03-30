Lotus Pharmaceutical : Announcement of major resolutions at AGM on behalf of Alvogen Korea Holdings Ltd.
03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/30
Time of announcement
17:33:16
Subject
Announcement of major resolutions at AGM on
behalf of Alvogen Korea Holdings Ltd.
Date of events
2022/03/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting: 2022/03/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation: None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2021
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the Ceiling Amounts of Remuneration for Directors
(2)Approved the Ceiling Amounts of Remuneration for Statutory Auditor
(3)Approved the Special Severance Payment
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.