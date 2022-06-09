Lotus Pharmaceutical : Announcement on behalf of Lotus International Ptd. Ltd. for making of Endorsements/Guarantees

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/09 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: The name of endorsed/guaranteed company is Lotus International Pte. Ltd. and the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made is Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the parent company of Lotus International Pte. Ltd. The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees is 7,332,337. The original amount of endorsements/guarantees is 1,830,000. The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees is 3,953,215. The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence is 5,783,215. The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made is 1,372,500. The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees is to provide guarantee to the parent company for refinancing purpose. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): The Capital is 2,627,563 and the Cumulative gains is 2,146,739 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: Full repayment of term loan by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 7,332,337 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): 5,783,215 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence: 50.00% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements: 50.00% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None