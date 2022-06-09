Lotus Pharmaceutical : Announcement on behalf of Lotus International Ptd. Ltd. for making of Endorsements/Guarantees

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/09
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
The name of endorsed/guaranteed company is Lotus International Pte. Ltd.
and the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made is Lotus
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the parent company of Lotus International Pte. Ltd.
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees is 7,332,337.
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees is 1,830,000.
The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees is 3,953,215.
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence is
5,783,215.
The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
were made is 1,372,500.
The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees is to provide
guarantee to the parent company for refinancing purpose.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD): The Capital is 2,627,563 and the Cumulative
gains is 2,146,739
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date: Full repayment of term loan by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
7,332,337
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD): 5,783,215
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence: 50.00%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements: 50.00%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None