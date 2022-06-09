Log in
    1795   TW0001795003

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(1795)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
139.50 TWD   +9.84%
09:12aLOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement on behalf of Lotus International Ptd. Ltd. for making of Endorsements/Guarantees
PU
05/13Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/19LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Completion of the share capital registration change
PU
Lotus Pharmaceutical : Announcement on behalf of Lotus International Ptd. Ltd. for making of Endorsements/Guarantees

06/09/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 21:07:10
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of Lotus International
Ptd. Ltd. for making of Endorsements/Guarantees
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/09
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
The name of endorsed/guaranteed company is Lotus International Pte. Ltd.
and the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made is Lotus
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the parent company of Lotus International Pte. Ltd.
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees is 7,332,337.
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees is 1,830,000.
The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees is 3,953,215.
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence is
5,783,215.
The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
were made is 1,372,500.
The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees is to provide
guarantee to the parent company for refinancing purpose.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD): The Capital is 2,627,563 and the Cumulative
gains is 2,146,739
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date: Full repayment of term loan by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
7,332,337
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD): 5,783,215
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence: 50.00%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements: 50.00%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
