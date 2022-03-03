Lotus Pharmaceutical : As per TWSE request, the Company discloses relevant financial info for investors' reference
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
2
2022/03/03
16:02:43
As per TWSE request, the Company discloses
relevant financial info for investors' reference
2022/03/03
paragraph 51
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/03
2.Cause of occurrence: as per TWSE request
3.Financial and business information:
Period Month Quarter Recent 4 quarters
＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
Jan, 2022 2021Q3 2020Q4 ~ 2021Q3
Account YoY% YoY% (IFRS
(IFRS unaudited (IFRS reviewed audited/reviewed
consolidated) consolidated) consolidated)
＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
Revenue 946 -21.69% 3,058 5.96% 12,977
(million)
Net profit 109 -59.78% 473 30.30% 1,955
before tax
(million)
Net profit 85 -59.91% 348 24.73% 1,470
(million)
EPS 0.33 -62.07% 1.34 16.52% 5.86
(dollar)
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified: None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified: None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:03 UTC.