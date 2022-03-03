Lotus Pharmaceutical : As per TWSE request, the Company discloses relevant financial info for investors' reference

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/03 2.Cause of occurrence: as per TWSE request 3.Financial and business information: Period Month Quarter Recent 4 quarters ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ Jan, 2022 2021Q3 2020Q4 ~ 2021Q3 Account YoY% YoY% (IFRS (IFRS unaudited (IFRS reviewed audited/reviewed consolidated) consolidated) consolidated) ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ Revenue 946 -21.69% 3,058 5.96% 12,977 (million) Net profit 109 -59.78% 473 30.30% 1,955 before tax (million) Net profit 85 -59.91% 348 24.73% 1,470 (million) EPS 0.33 -62.07% 1.34 16.52% 5.86 (dollar) 4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified: None 5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified: None 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None