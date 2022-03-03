Log in
    1795   TW0001795003

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(1795)
Lotus Pharmaceutical : As per TWSE request, the Company discloses relevant financial info for investors' reference (supplementary statement)

03/03/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/03 Time of announcement 16:25:17
Subject 
 As per TWSE request, the Company discloses
relevant financial info for investors' reference
(supplementary statement)
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/03
2.Cause of occurrence: as per TWSE request
3.Financial and business information:
 Period　　　　　　Month　　　　　　　　　 Quarter         Recent 4 quarters
＝＝＝＝＝　＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝　＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝　＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
　　　　　　　Jan, 2022                 2021Q3    　 　  　 2020Q4 ~ 2021Q3
 Account　　　 　　         YoY%　　 　　　 　      YoY%         (IFRS
          (IFRS unaudited          (IFRS reviewed          audited/reviewed
　　　　　　consolidated)　　　　　  consolidated)　　        consolidated)
＝＝＝＝＝　＝＝＝＝＝＝　＝＝＝＝　＝＝＝＝＝＝　＝＝＝＝　＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
 Revenue           946　   -21.69%       3,058   　  5.96%　　      12,977
(million)
Net profit         109　   -59.78%         473 　   30.30%　　       1,955
before tax
(million)
Net profit          85　   -59.91%         348 　   24.73%　　       1,470
(million)
   EPS            0.33　   -62.07%        1.34　    16.52%　　        5.86
(dollar)
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified: None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified: None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Comparing with the same period last year, sales accounted for the most
YoY variance and was mainly driven by the pricing challenges of its
Buprenorphine/Naloxone in the US in the middle of last year.

Disclaimer

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
