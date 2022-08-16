Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1795   TW0001795003

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(1795)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
161.50 TWD   +9.86%
08/16LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Clarification of Media Report
PU
08/12LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will attend the investor conference held by Yuanta Securities
PU
08/12LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will attend the investor conference held by Fubon Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lotus Pharmaceutical : Clarification of Media Report

08/16/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 11:16:37
Subject 
 Clarification of Media Report
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/17
2.Company name: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"): the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA
5.Name of the reporting media: page C6, Economic
6.Content of the report: The new article states that Lotus's oncology product
is ready for Japan market.
7.Cause of occurrence: The Company does not publish any financial forecasts
to the public. The actual financial results and operational updates are
announced periodically on MOPS as per the relevant regulations. The
estimated figures stated in the news article are at the third parties'
discretion. Please refer to the Company's official announcements on MOPS
for all the financial-related information.
8.Countermeasures: To announcement material information for clarification.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to MOPS for
the Company's official announcements.

Disclaimer

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
08/16LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Clarification of Media Report
PU
08/12LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will attend the investor conference held by Yuanta Securities
PU
08/12LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will attend the investor conference held by Fubon Securities
PU
08/12LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will attend the online investor conference held by Cathay Securitie..
PU
08/11LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement of capital reduction to cancel the withdrawn Employee ..
PU
08/11LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement of Q2'22 consolidated financial reports approved by Bo..
PU
08/11Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
08/08LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will convene the online investor conference
PU
07/19LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement of ex-dividend date of cash distribution out of capita..
PU
07/19Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on August 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 882 M 463 M 463 M
Net income 2022 2 486 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net Debt 2022 4 124 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 42 320 M 1 411 M 1 411 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 099
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 161,50 TWD
Average target price 178,60 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petar Antonov Vazharov General Manager & Director
I ling Tian Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Robert Wessman Chairman
Manisha Chawla Vice President-Research & Development
Zenon Zdunek Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.65.64%1 283
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.05%436 680
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.34%298 298
PFIZER, INC.-15.56%279 215
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.14%277 502
ABBVIE INC.5.28%251 582