Lotus Pharmaceutical : Clarification of Media Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/17 2.Company name: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"): the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA 5.Name of the reporting media: page C6, Economic 6.Content of the report: The new article states that Lotus's oncology product is ready for Japan market. 7.Cause of occurrence: The Company does not publish any financial forecasts to the public. The actual financial results and operational updates are announced periodically on MOPS as per the relevant regulations. The estimated figures stated in the news article are at the third parties' discretion. Please refer to the Company's official announcements on MOPS for all the financial-related information. 8.Countermeasures: To announcement material information for clarification. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to MOPS for the Company's official announcements.