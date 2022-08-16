Lotus Pharmaceutical : Clarification of Media Report
08/16/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/08/17
Subject
Clarification of Media Report
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/17
2.Company name: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"): the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA
5.Name of the reporting media: page C6, Economic
6.Content of the report: The new article states that Lotus's oncology product
is ready for Japan market.
7.Cause of occurrence: The Company does not publish any financial forecasts
to the public. The actual financial results and operational updates are
announced periodically on MOPS as per the relevant regulations. The
estimated figures stated in the news article are at the third parties'
discretion. Please refer to the Company's official announcements on MOPS
for all the financial-related information.
8.Countermeasures: To announcement material information for clarification.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to MOPS for
the Company's official announcements.
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022