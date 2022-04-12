Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1795   TW0001795003

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(1795)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-10
124.50 TWD   -3.49%
08:42aLOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will attend the online investor conference held by SinoPac Securities
PU
08:42aLOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will attend the online investor conference held by Masterlink Securities
PU
08:42aLOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Convention of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lotus Pharmaceutical : Convention of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

04/12/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/12 Time of announcement 20:28:18
Subject 
 Convention of the 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/04/12 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution: 2022/04/12
2.Shareholders meeting date: 2022/06/30
3.Shareholders meeting location: No.2, Songshou Rd., Xinyi Dist.,
Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
i.   2021 business report
ii.  Audit Committee's review report on 2021 financial statements
iii. 2021 employees' profit-sharing bonus and directors' compensation
iv.  Report on private placement to strategic investors in 2020
v.   Report on amendments to the "Rules Governing Shares Repurchase and
     Transfer to Employees"
vi.  Report on the execution of share buyback program
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
i.   To adopt FY2021 business report and financial statements
ii.  To adopt FY2021 earnings distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
i.   Proposal for cash distribution out of capital surplus
ii.  Proposal for amendments to certain articles of the Company's
     "Articles of Incorporation"
iii. Proposal for amendments to certain articles of the Company's
     "Procedures for Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements
     and Guarantees"
iv.  Proposal for amendments to certain articles of the Company's
     "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
i.   Election of Directors
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
i.   Proposal for releasing the non-compete restriction on Directors
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: None
11.Book closure starting date: 2022/05/02
12.Book closure ending date: 2022/06/30
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
In accordance with Articles of 172-1 and 192-1 of the Company Law of
the Republic of China, the acceptance of nomination of directors and
shareholders' proposal starts from April 20th, 2022 to April 29th, 2022.
The address of the place of receiving such proposal is 17F, No. 277,
SongRen Rd., Xin-yi Dist.,Taipei, Taiwan. The period for shareholders
to vote via electronic voting system starts from May 31st, 2022 to June
27th, 2022.

Disclaimer

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 873 M 477 M 477 M
Net income 2022 2 421 M 83,3 M 83,3 M
Net Debt 2022 2 418 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 32 650 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 099
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 124,50 TWD
Average target price 161,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petar Antonov Vazharov General Manager & Director
I ling Tian Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Robert Wessman Chairman
Manisha Chawla Vice President-Research & Development
Zenon Zdunek Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.27.69%1 123
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.13%472 910
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.66%348 134
PFIZER, INC.-8.67%303 267
ABBVIE INC.25.43%299 968
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.85%278 789