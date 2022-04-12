Lotus Pharmaceutical : Convention of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution: 2022/04/12 2.Shareholders meeting date: 2022/06/30 3.Shareholders meeting location: No.2, Songshou Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: i. 2021 business report ii. Audit Committee's review report on 2021 financial statements iii. 2021 employees' profit-sharing bonus and directors' compensation iv. Report on private placement to strategic investors in 2020 v. Report on amendments to the "Rules Governing Shares Repurchase and Transfer to Employees" vi. Report on the execution of share buyback program 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: i. To adopt FY2021 business report and financial statements ii. To adopt FY2021 earnings distribution 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: i. Proposal for cash distribution out of capital surplus ii. Proposal for amendments to certain articles of the Company's "Articles of Incorporation" iii. Proposal for amendments to certain articles of the Company's "Procedures for Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements and Guarantees" iv. Proposal for amendments to certain articles of the Company's "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: i. Election of Directors 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: i. Proposal for releasing the non-compete restriction on Directors 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: None 11.Book closure starting date: 2022/05/02 12.Book closure ending date: 2022/06/30 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: In accordance with Articles of 172-1 and 192-1 of the Company Law of the Republic of China, the acceptance of nomination of directors and shareholders' proposal starts from April 20th, 2022 to April 29th, 2022. The address of the place of receiving such proposal is 17F, No. 277, SongRen Rd., Xin-yi Dist.,Taipei, Taiwan. The period for shareholders to vote via electronic voting system starts from May 31st, 2022 to June 27th, 2022.