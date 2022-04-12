Lotus Pharmaceutical : Convention of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
04/12/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/12
Time of announcement
20:28:18
Subject
Convention of the 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/04/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution: 2022/04/12
2.Shareholders meeting date: 2022/06/30
3.Shareholders meeting location: No.2, Songshou Rd., Xinyi Dist.,
Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
i. 2021 business report
ii. Audit Committee's review report on 2021 financial statements
iii. 2021 employees' profit-sharing bonus and directors' compensation
iv. Report on private placement to strategic investors in 2020
v. Report on amendments to the "Rules Governing Shares Repurchase and
Transfer to Employees"
vi. Report on the execution of share buyback program
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
i. To adopt FY2021 business report and financial statements
ii. To adopt FY2021 earnings distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
i. Proposal for cash distribution out of capital surplus
ii. Proposal for amendments to certain articles of the Company's
"Articles of Incorporation"
iii. Proposal for amendments to certain articles of the Company's
"Procedures for Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements
and Guarantees"
iv. Proposal for amendments to certain articles of the Company's
"Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
i. Election of Directors
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
i. Proposal for releasing the non-compete restriction on Directors
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: None
11.Book closure starting date: 2022/05/02
12.Book closure ending date: 2022/06/30
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
In accordance with Articles of 172-1 and 192-1 of the Company Law of
the Republic of China, the acceptance of nomination of directors and
shareholders' proposal starts from April 20th, 2022 to April 29th, 2022.
The address of the place of receiving such proposal is 17F, No. 277,
SongRen Rd., Xin-yi Dist.,Taipei, Taiwan. The period for shareholders
to vote via electronic voting system starts from May 31st, 2022 to June
27th, 2022.
