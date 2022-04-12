Lotus Pharmaceutical : will attend the online investor conference held by Masterlink Securities
04/12/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/12
Time of announcement
20:31:39
Subject
Lotus Pharmaceutical will attend the online
investor conference held by Masterlink Securities
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/04/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference: online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Lotus Pharm is invited by Masterlink Securities to attend its Conference
to explain its Operational and Financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 12:41:05 UTC.