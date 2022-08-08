Lotus Pharmaceutical : will convene the online investor conference
08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
16:55:40
Subject
Lotus Pharmaceutical will convene the online
investor conference
Date of events
2022/08/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/08/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
online conference, Chinese session: 14:00-15:00, English session: 16:00-17:00
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Explain its Operational and Financial status.
Chinese session: http://www.zucast.com/webcast/il34LRSI
English session: conference call to be hosted by Fubon
Securities in English.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:13:01 UTC.