  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1795   TW0001795003

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(1795)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
142.00 TWD   +5.19%
05:14aLOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : will convene the online investor conference
PU
07/19LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement of ex-dividend date of cash distribution out of capital surplus
PU
07/19Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on August 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lotus Pharmaceutical : will convene the online investor conference

08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Lotus Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 16:55:40
Subject 
 Lotus Pharmaceutical will convene the online
investor conference
Date of events 2022/08/12 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/08/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
online conference, Chinese session: 14:00-15:00, English session: 16:00-17:00
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Explain its Operational and Financial status.
Chinese session: http://www.zucast.com/webcast/il34LRSI
English session: conference call to be hosted by Fubon
Securities in English.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 752 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2022 2 530 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
Net Debt 2022 4 454 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 37 233 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 099
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 142,00 TWD
Average target price 166,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petar Antonov Vazharov General Manager & Director
I ling Tian Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Robert Wessman Chairman
Manisha Chawla Vice President-Research & Development
Zenon Zdunek Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.45.64%1 240
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.02%449 879
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.09%286 307
PFIZER, INC.-16.56%276 449
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.46%271 358
ABBVIE INC.1.95%244 068