Lotus Pharmaceutical : will convene the online investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/08/12 2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: online conference, Chinese session: 14:00-15:00, English session: 16:00-17:00 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Explain its Operational and Financial status. Chinese session: http://www.zucast.com/webcast/il34LRSI English session: conference call to be hosted by Fubon Securities in English. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None