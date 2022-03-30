Lotus Pharmaceuticals : Unaudited Financial Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8551 Lamar Court, North Port, FL 34287 _______________________________ 941-257-9684Lotuspharm2020@yahoo.com

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,944,515,543

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The Company was incorporated in the State of Nevada on January 28, 2004 under the name S.E. Asia Trading, Inc. On December 6, 2006, the Company changed its name to Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Company's address is 8551 Lamar Court, North Port, FL 34287.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Nevada - Company is Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

8551 Lamar Court, North Port, FL 34287

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☒

No: ☐

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

On December 22, 2015, a lawsuit was filed against Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the District Court of Clark County, Nevada, entitled "In the Matter of Favored, Inc." under case number A-16-+744110-C by a Shareholder, Barton Hollow, LLC, along with an Application for Appointment of Custodian, after several attempts to locate prior management and reinstate the Company's Nevada charter, which had been revoked.

On November 14, 2016, the District Court of Clark County, Nevada entered an Order Granting Application for Appointment of Barton Hollow, LLC as Custodian of Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Barton Hollow, LLC (the "Custodian") is an entity controlled by securities attorney Adam S. Tracy, its Managing Member.

On November 16, 2016, by resolution of Barton Hollow, LLC, Custodian caused 60,000,000 restricted common shares to be issued to Barton Hollow LLC as consideration for Barton Hollow satisfying the outstanding obligations of the Company.

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: LTUS Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 545715 203 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 3,000,000,000 Total shares outstanding: 2,944,515,543 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 263,391,573 Total number of shareholders of record: 51

Transfer Agent

Name: Signature Stock Transfer Phone: 972-812-4120 Email: info@signaturestocktransfer.com Address: 14673 Midway Road, Suite 200, Addison, TX 75001

as of date: December 31, 2021

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒

No: ☐

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒