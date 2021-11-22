Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTUS   US5457152032

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(LTUS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lotus Pharmaceuticals : Unaudited Financial Statements

11/22/2021 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

and Notes to Financial Statements

Lotus PharmaceuticaIs, Inc.

(A Developmental Stage Company)

For the Quarters Ending

September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020

(UNAUDITED)

Prepared by:

TAX EXPERIENCE, LLC

Richard Moore, CPA

443.353.0358

Financial Statements - Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For the Quarters Ending September 30, 2021

And September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Contents

Page

Financial Statements:

Balance Sheet at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)

1

Statements of Operations for quarter ending September 30, 2021

2

And September 30, 2020 (unaudited)

Statements of Cash Flows for the quarters ending September 30, 2021

3

and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)

Statements of Shareholder's Equity for quarters ending September 30, 2021

4

and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)

Notes to Financial Statements

Contents

Note 1. Organization, History and Business

...................................................................................................5

Note 2. Summary of Significant........................................................................................................................

6

Accounting.......................................................................................................................................................

6

Basis of Presentation...................................................................................................................................

6

Use of Estimates..........................................................................................................................................

6

Cash and Cash Equivalents........................................................................................................................

6

Policies Revenue Recognition.......................................................................................................................

7

Accounts Receivable.......................................................................................................................................

7

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts...............................................................................................................

7

Stock Based Compensation...........................................................................................................................

7

Loss per Share..................................................................................................................................................

8

Cash and Cash Equivalents............................................................................................................................

8

Concentration of Credit Risk.........................................................................................................................

8

Depreciation.....................................................................................................................................................

8

2

Financial Statements - Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For the Quarters Ending September 30, 2021

And September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

Use of Estimates..............................................................................................................................................

8

Business Segments...........................................................................................................................................

8

Income Taxes...................................................................................................................................................

9

Loss Per Common Share...........................................................................................................................

9

Fair Value of Financial Instruments.........................................................................................................

9

Derivative Financial Instruments............................................................................................................

10

Recent Accounting Pronouncements..........................................................................................................

10

Note 3. Depreciation..........................................................................................................................................

10

Note 4. Related Party Transactions.................................................................................................................

11

Note 5. Stockholders' Equity Common Stock...............................................................................................

11

Note 6. Commitments and Contingencies......................................................................................................

12

Note 7 - Net Income (Loss) Per Share.........................................................................................................

. 12

Note 8. Notes Payable.....................................................................................................................................

12

Note 9. Going Concern...................................................................................................................................

13

Note 10. Subsequent Events...........................................................................................................................

13

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(A DEVELOPMENTAL STAGE COMPANY)

BALANCE SHEET

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING (UNAUDITED)

SEPTEMBER 30

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

147

3

Accounts receivable

0

1,650

Total Current Assets

147

1,653

Fixed Assets

Fixed Assets (Net)

0

Intellectual Property

0

Total Fixed Assets

0

Start up Costs Capitalized

35,298

10,403

TOTAL ASSETS

$35,445

$12,056

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable

0

Loans from Shareholders

57,274

33,885

Notes Payable

0

Total Current Liabilities

57,274

33,885

Long Term Liabilities

0

0

TOTAL LIABILITIES

57,274

33,885

Stockholder's Equity

Common Stock, par value $0.001

(3,000,000,000 Authorized, 2,944,515,543 issued)

2,944,515

2,944,515

Additional Paid-In Capital

(2,944,515)

(2,944,515)

Accumulated Earnings (Deficit)

(21,829)

(21,829)

Total Stockholder's Equity

(21,829)

(21,829)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY

$

35,445

$

12,056

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements.

1

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(A DEVELOPMENTAL STAGE COMPANY)

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

(UNAUDITED)

SEPTEMBER 30

2021

2020

Revenue

$

-

$

-

Operating Expenses

0

Net Incone (Loss) from Operations

$

-

$

-

Other Income

Debt Charge Off

Net Income (Loss) Before Inccome taxes

$

-

$

-

Tax Expense

0

0

Net Income

$

-

$

-

Basic Gain (Loss) Per Share

$

0.0000000

$

0.0000000

Fully Diluted Gain (Loss) Per Share

$

0.0000000

$

0.0000000

Weighted Avg No. of Shares Outstanding - Basic

2,944,515,543

2,944,515,543

Weighted Avg. No of Shares - fully diluted

52,944,515,543

52,944,515,543

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:17:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:18pLOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Informational Disclosure
PU
05:18pLOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Unaudited Financial Statements
PU
09/28LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Temasek-backed Vertex expects at least $400 million in new S.E.Asi..
RE
04/19PTT invests in Lotus
AQ
2020LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Zhongyi Liu Chief Executive Officer
Yan Zeng Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.102.73%66
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.33.48%25 535
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-2.94%19 966
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.89%19 616
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.4.93%12 235
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-20.80%10 704