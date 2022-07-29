Lotus Resources : Appendix 5B and Quarterly Activities Report

INAGURAL LIVINGSTONIA RESOURCE INCREASES TOTAL RESOURCE TO 51.1MLBS U3O8

During the quarter, the Company announced an increase in the total MRE for the Company to 49.4Mt at 475ppm U3O8 for 51.1Mlbs U3O8 (Table 2). This increase was due to the inaugural MRE for the Livingstonia deposit of 6.9Mt at 320ppm U3O8 for 4.8Mlbs (Table 1).

The MRE for Livingstonia (Table 1) has been reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and is based upon data derived from the recent drilling campaign undertaken by Lotus, together with historical drilling data. The MRE has been estimated using Ordinary Kriging (OK) techniques which are regarded as being reasonable for the deposit being estimated.

Table 1: Livingstonia Mineral Resource - June 2022

Reported at 200ppm cut- Mt Grade (U3O8 ppm) U3O8 (M kg) U3O8 (M Lb) off Inferred 6.9 320 2.2 4.8 Total 6.9 320 2.2 4.8

Figures have been rounded. Grade has been determined from a combination of assay and downhole logging derived eU3O8 grades.

An in-situ bulk density of 2.25g/cm3 was applied to all blocks within the model.

The MRE has been reported above a cut-off grade of 200ppm U3O8 reflecting estimated processing costs and recoveries as well as projected product pricing.

The resource at Livingstonia follows the increase to the Kayelekera MRE during the March quarter to 46.3Mlbs at 500ppm U3O8. The total MRE for the Company is highlighted in Table 2 below.

Table 2: Lotus Mineral Resource Inventory - June 20221

Deposit Category Mt Grade U3O8 U3O8 (U3O8 ppm) (M kg) (M lbs) Kayelekera Measured 0.9 830 0.7 1.6 Kayelekera Measured - RoM Stockpile2 1.6 760 1.2 2.6 Kayelekera Indicated 29.3 510 15.1 33.2 Kayelekera Inferred 8.3 410 3.4 7.4 Kayelekera Total 40.1 510 20.4 44.8 Kayelekera Inferred - LG Stockpiles3 2.4 290 0.7 1.5 Kayelekera Total All Materials 42.5 500 21.1 46.3 Livingstonia Inferred 6.9 320 2.2 4.8 Total 49.4 475 23.3 51.1

See ASX announcements dated 15 February 2022 and 2 June 2022 for information on the Lotus Mineral Resource Estimate. Lotus confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements of 15 February 2022 and 2 June 2022 and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource Estimate in those announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

RoM stockpile has been mined and is located near mill facility.