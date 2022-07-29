Lotus Resources : Appendix 5B and Quarterly Activities Report

CONNECTING TO THE NATIONAL POWER GRID - ESCOM
During historical operations power at the Project was generated on site using multiple diesel gensets. For recommencement this is not only costly but also not in line with the Company's desire to minimize CO2 emissions.
The Company has met with and is negotiating with ESCOM, the Malawian electricity utility, a permanent connection to the national grid.
ESCOM indicated ~4MW of power would be available at the Karonga substation, which when combined with the 2.5MW available from the steam turbine that is proposed to be fitted to the on-site acid plant, and a possible solar/battery energy storage system will cover the site power demand. Diesel generation will only be required for emergency power and when the grid, turbine or solar is offline.
It is important to note that approximately 90% of power on the national grid is from hydroelectric power generation and biofuels. This high percentage of "green" power is expected to significantly reduce our CO2 footprint and aligns with our ESG commitments.
MEETINGS WITH LOCAL STAKEHOLDERS
Meetings were held with the local village chiefs and community leaders and local enterprises including schools to talk about the Project and to listen to any community concerns. In addition meetings were held with the District Commissioner (DC) for Karonga and the CEO and management of FOCUS a key local NGO(https://www.facebook.com/Foundation-for- Community-Support-Services-FOCUS-165181670300221/).
These discussions centred on the Community Development Agreement (CDA). Under the new Mining Act, brought into force since the Project was last in production, a company with a large- scale mining licence must contribute zero point four five (0.45) percent of its revenue for projects in the local communities and the CDA is the means to administer this. The CDA will be signed with the surrounding qualifying communities who will benefit under the scheme.
FOCUS and the DC have been working with the various communities that are involved in the CDA to ensure a consistent understanding of the potential benefits of the agreement and how the processes associated with the agreement will work. A final version of the agreement is near completion with a signed agreement expected shortly.
While at site the senior management team were also able to visit the local Kayelekera Junior School (see Figure 3) and the local Kayelekera Clinic, both of which are supported financially by Lotus. In both instances the need for further support was expressed by the staff. Lotus will look to provide further assistance for these and comparable community-based facilities as we progress closer to restarting and operating Kayelekera.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)
In addition to the meetings held with Government, suppliers and local communities the Company has been actively pursuing the various goals set out in the 2021 Sustainability Report. The work during the quarter has focused primarily on completion of a comprehensive stakeholder survey where over 80 stakeholders were contacted for their input into which Material Topics are important to them. The response level was very high and has provided excellent insight into the topics that concern our stakeholders. Our Material Topics have been updated to reflect these