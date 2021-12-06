Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lotus Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOT   AU0000058737

LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(LOT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lotus Resources : Application for quotation of securities - LOT

12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LOT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

750,000

06/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

119992175

1.3

ASX issuer code

LOT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LOTAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 13-MAR-2023 EX 4C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LOT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

482,143

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

6/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

482,143

use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LOTAG : OPTION EXPIRING 12-SEP-2022 EX 4C

personal

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LOT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

267,857

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/12/2021

For

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lotus Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
03:32aLOTUS RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - LOT
PU
11/29Lotus Resources Starts Drilling at Livingstonia Tenement in Malawi
MT
11/29Lotus Resources Limited Announces the Commencement of Drilling At Livingstonia Tenement
CI
11/29LOTUS RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LOT
PU
11/11Application for quotation of securities - LOT
PU
11/08Application for quotation of securities - LOT
PU
10/18LIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE : Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Company Executives Prese..
AQ
10/14LOTUS RESOURCES : Acquires Malawi Uranium Project for $25,000
MT
10/14Lotus Resources Limited acquired Livingstonia uranium project for $0.03 million.
CI
10/13Lotus Resources Limited Acquires 6 Million Lb Livingstonia Uranium Project in Malawi
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,27 M -1,59 M -1,59 M
Net cash 2022 19,8 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -161x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 371 M 261 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lotus Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,31 AUD
Average target price 0,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Bowes Managing Director & Director
Christopher Knee Chief Financial Officer
Michael Phillip Bowen Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Davey Non-Executive Director
Mark Hanlon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED148.00%261
BHP GROUP-5.19%140 349
RIO TINTO PLC-16.30%100 384
GLENCORE PLC51.03%61 034
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%44 004
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.48%33 156