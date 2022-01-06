Log in
    LOT   AU0000058737

LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(LOT)
  Report
Lotus Resources : Application for quotation of securities - LOT

01/06/2022 | 03:08am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LOT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,000,000

06/01/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

119992175

1.3

ASX issuer code

LOT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LOTAR : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JAN-2024 EX NIL

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LOT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

3,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/1/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

1,000,000

Stuart McKenzie

Stuart McKenzie and Ruth McKenzie

Issue date 6/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued pursuant to the exercise of options issued as incentives under the Lotus Option Plan.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.320000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lotus Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
