Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/25 12:10:14 am
0.255 AUD   -7.27%
05:19pLOTUS RESOURCES : Drilling expands mineralised footprint at Kayelekera
PU
01/23Lotus Resources Appoints CFO; Shares Fall 4%
MT
01/23Lotus Resources Limited Appoints Michael Ball as Chief Financial Officer
CI
Lotus Resources : Drilling expands mineralised footprint at Kayelekera

01/26/2022 | 05:19pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

27 January 2022

DRILLING SUCCESSFULLY EXPANDS MINERALISED FOOTPRINT AT THE

KAYELEKERA URANIUM DEPOSIT

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX: LOT, OTCQB: LTSRF) (Lotus or the Company) is pleased to announce that a 35-holeRC drill program has successfully expanded the known mineralised zone surrounding the Kayelekera Uranium mine (Kayelekera or the Project). Following these positive drill results, the Company has decided to prepare an updated Mineral Resource Estimate to be released later this quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A 35-hole (4,533 metre) RC drill program has successfully expanded the known mineralised zone surrounding the Kayelekera uranium mine. Results include:
    • 2m at 2,541ppm U3O8 from 9m (LRC021)
    • 3m at 829ppm U3O8 from 13m (LRC022)
    • 3m at 919ppm U3O8 from 53m (LRC023)
    • 4m at 539ppm U3O8 from 46m (LRC018)
  • Drilling expanded mineralisation by up to 100m from the existing resource drilling
  • An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update is now planned for the Kayelekera Project and is anticipated for release in 1Q22
  • This updated MRE will be used as the basis for a new mine plan in the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), which remains on track for mid-2022
  • Assay results from the Milenje Rare Earth and regional (Livingstonia) exploration programs are expected later this quarter

Keith Bowes, Managing Director of Lotus, commented:

"2022 is shaping up to be an important year for Lotus as we continue to advance the Kayelekera Uranium Mine to be one of the first uranium assets globally to recommence production as uranium prices continue to strength in the green energy build-up.

"The results from our first uranium exploration program were very encouraging as we were able to confirm that shallow mineralisation does extend outside of the existing pit shells. This will likely have a positive impact on the existing Mineral Resource, which we plan to update later this quarter. Most importantly, any increased tonnes have the potential to extend the life-of-mine production in the Definitive Feasibility Study, which remains on track to be released in mid- 2022.

"In addition to this brownfield drilling, exploration results from the Milenje Hill rare earth prospect and the Livingstonia uranium deposit are expected shortly. Drilling has also recommenced at the previously untested Chilumba prospect to the north of Livingstonia"

For personal use only

Figure 1: Drilling at Kayelekera

Kayelekera resource expansion drilling

During September 2021, Lotus commenced its inaugural uranium exploration drill program at the Kayelekera mine site. The program consisted of 4,533 metres in 35 reverse circulation (RC) drillholes, targeting areas peripheral to the existing Mineral Resource to test the margins of the resource estimate for further extensions, together with limited exploratory testing of radiometric anomalies located within 3km of the existing processing facility.

The drilling was caried out by Thompson Drilling Lda (Mozambique) with downhole radiometric logging carried out by experienced local contractors under the supervision of Lotus geologists. Mineralised intervals, defined by a 200ppm U3O8 cut off over a minimum thickness of 1m, were selected for sampling. These samples were analysed for uranium by ALS Laboratories in Johannesburg.

For personal use only

The focus of the current RC program was the southern and eastern margins of the known resource. The holes completed in these locations were designed to either define extensional mineralisation or increase the existing resource classification (Figure 1). The best results of 2m grading 2,541ppm U3O8 and 3m grading 829ppm U3O8 are located on the eastern edge of the mineralised system.

A total of eight holes were also drilled at the Kayelekera South prospect, which is located approximately two kilometres south of the current Kayelekera pit. The area comprises several airborne radiometric anomalies. In the Target 1 area, drillhole LRC033 successfully intersected 2m grading 817ppm U3O8 from a depth of 28m. This drillhole represents the first intersection of significant uranium mineralisation outside the known mineral resource area.

Following these results the Company is planning on preparing a Mineral Resource upgrade which is anticipated to be completed during 1Q2022. The updated mineral resource will be used for the updated mine plan to be incorporated with the Definitive Feasibility Study, which remains on track to be released in mid-2022.

Significant results from the Kayelekera exploration program are listed in Table 1 below, with the location of these holes highlighted in Image 1.

Table 1: Kayelekera Significant Drill Intersections

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

From

To

True

U

U

U3O8*

(m)

(m)

(m)

Thickness

(ppm)

(%)

(ppm)

(m)

LRC012

576730

8895913

883

100

3

5

2

481

0.05

567

includes

4

5

1

506

0.05

597

LRC015

576611

8895760

885

121

10

11

1

551

0.06

650

LRC018

576402

8895639

922

139

46

50

4

457

0.05

539

includes

48

50

2

596

0.06

702

LRC020

576402

8895639

922

139

45

46

1

558

0.06

658

LRC021

576664

8896006

893

52

9

11

2

2,155

0.22

2,541

LRC022

576709

8895962

894

70

13

16

3

703

0.07

829

LRC023

576299

8895604

939

142

53

56

3

780

0.08

919

includes

53

55

2

954

0.10

1,124

LRC025

576020

8895648

968

169

52

54

2

372

0.04

438

and

122

123

1

1,480

0.15

1,745

LRC027

576317

8895697

931

130

61

68

7

413

0.04

488

includes

62

63

1

522

0.05

616

and

65

67

2

587

0.06

692

LRC029

575829

8895733

968

145

111

112

1

604

0.06

712

LRC030

575671

8895859

960

145

84

86

2

481

0.05

567

and

92

94

2

458

0.05

540

includes

92

93

1

532

0.05

627

LRC033

575895

8894045

977

166

28

30

2

693

0.07

817

includes

28

29

1

1,010

0.10

1,191

* calculated U3O8

Note: combined reporting criteria of minimum thickness 1m at 200ppmU cut off

For personal use only

Image 1: Drillhole Location Plan

Competent Persons' Statements

The information in this document that relates to Exploration Data is based on information provided by Mr Alfred Gillman. Mr. Gillman is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AUSIMM) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve. Mr. Gillman consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon the information in the form and context in which it appears.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's board of directors.

For further information, contact:

Keith Bowes

Adam Kiley

Managing Director

Business Development

T: +61 (08) 9200 3427

T: +61 (08) 9200 3427

For personal use only

ABOUT LOTUS

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX: LOT, OTCQB: LTSRF) owns an 85% interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi. The Project hosts a current resource of 37.5Mlbs U3O8 (see table below), and historically produced ~11MIb of uranium between 2009 and 2014. The Company completed a positive Restart Study1 which demonstrated that Kayelekera can support a viable long-term operation and has the potential to be one of the first uranium projects to recommence production in the future.

Kayelekera Mineral Resource Estimate - March 20201

Category

Mt

Grade

U3O8

U3O8

(U3O8 ppm)

(M kg)

(M lbs)

Measured

0.7

1,010

0.7

1.5

Measured - RoM Stockpile2

1.6

760

1.2

2.6

Indicated

18.7

660

12.3

27.1

Inferred

3.7

590

2.2

4.8

Total

24.6

660

16.3

36.0

Inferred - LG Stockpiles3

2.4

290

0.7

1.5

Total All Materials

27.1

630

17.0

37.5

For more information, visit www.lotusresources.com.au

  1. See ASX announcement dated 26 March 2020. Lotus confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcement of 26 March 2020 and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
  2. RoM stockpile has been mined and are located near mill facility.
  3. Medium-gradestockpiles have been mined and placed on the medium-grade stockpile and are considered potentially feasible for blending or beneficiation, with studies planned to further assess this optionality.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lotus Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:18:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
