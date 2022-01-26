Lotus Resources : Drilling expands mineralised footprint at Kayelekera

ASX Announcement 27 January 2022

DRILLING SUCCESSFULLY EXPANDS MINERALISED FOOTPRINT AT THE

KAYELEKERA URANIUM DEPOSIT

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX: LOT, OTCQB: LTSRF) (Lotus or the Company) is pleased to announce that a 35-holeRC drill program has successfully expanded the known mineralised zone surrounding the Kayelekera Uranium mine (Kayelekera or the Project). Following these positive drill results, the Company has decided to prepare an updated Mineral Resource Estimate to be released later this quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

35-hole (4,533 metre) RC drill program has successfully expanded the known mineralised zone surrounding the Kayelekera uranium mine. Results include: 2m at 2,541ppm U 3 O 8 from 9m (LRC021) 3m at 829ppm U 3 O 8 from 13m (LRC022) 3m at 919ppm U 3 O 8 from 53m (LRC023) 4m at 539ppm U 3 O 8 from 46m (LRC018)

Drilling expanded mineralisation by up to 100m from the existing resource drilling

An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update is now planned for the Kayelekera Project and is anticipated for release in 1Q22

This updated MRE will be used as the basis for a new mine plan in the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), which remains on track for mid-2022

mid-2022 Assay results from the Milenje Rare Earth and regional (Livingstonia) exploration programs are expected later this quarter

Keith Bowes, Managing Director of Lotus, commented:

"2022 is shaping up to be an important year for Lotus as we continue to advance the Kayelekera Uranium Mine to be one of the first uranium assets globally to recommence production as uranium prices continue to strength in the green energy build-up.

"The results from our first uranium exploration program were very encouraging as we were able to confirm that shallow mineralisation does extend outside of the existing pit shells. This will likely have a positive impact on the existing Mineral Resource, which we plan to update later this quarter. Most importantly, any increased tonnes have the potential to extend the life-of-mine production in the Definitive Feasibility Study, which remains on track to be released in mid- 2022.

"In addition to this brownfield drilling, exploration results from the Milenje Hill rare earth prospect and the Livingstonia uranium deposit are expected shortly. Drilling has also recommenced at the previously untested Chilumba prospect to the north of Livingstonia"