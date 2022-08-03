Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Lotus's Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPF   TH3226010009

LOTUS'S RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND

(LPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-01
13.70 THB   +0.74%
07:39aLOTUS RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Report NAV as at 30 JUN 2022
PU
07/19LOTUS RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Notification of the 41th dividend payment and the book closing date
PU
07/19Lotus's Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Announces Dividend, Payable on August 16, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund : Report NAV as at 30 JUN 2022

08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Report NAV as at 30 JUN 2022

Security Symbol:

LPF

Announcement Details

Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit

Subject

Report NAV

Name

LOTUS'S RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD

PROPERTY FUND (LPF)

NAV as of

30-Jun-2022

Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)

12.7062

Net Assets Value (Baht)

29,698,172,055.36

Total Assets Value (Baht)

33,681,164,688.82

Balance Units (Units)

2,337,282,928.0000

Signature _________________

(Sunee Naewphanich) Senior vice president

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Lotus's Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOTUS'S RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
07:39aLOTUS RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEA : Report NAV as at 30 JUN 2022
PU
07/19LOTUS RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEA : Notification of the 41th dividend payment and the b..
PU
07/19Lotus's Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Announces Dividend, Payable ..
CI
07/11LOTUS RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEA : The disclosure of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual Ge..
PU
07/11LOTUS RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEA : Financial Statement Quarter 1/2023 (Reviewed)
PU
07/11LOTUS RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEA : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1 (F45)
PU
07/11Lotus's Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for..
CI
06/30LOTUS RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEA : Report NAV as at 31 MAY 2022
PU
06/29LOTUS RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEA : Notification of Resolutions of the 2022 Annual Gene..
PU
06/13LOTUS RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEA : Notification of the schedule to open the attendance..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 375 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
Net income 2022 1 766 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net Debt 2022 758 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 32 021 M 887 M 887 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart LOTUS'S RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
Duration : Period :
Lotus's Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOTUS'S RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,70 THB
Average target price 15,50 THB
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vorapon Techa-akrakul Head-Property Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOTUS'S RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND-9.27%887
SCENTRE GROUP-8.23%10 385
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-15.30%4 421
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-22.87%3 814
AEON MALL CO., LTD.3.78%2 906
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED28.67%2 886