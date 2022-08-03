Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund : Report NAV as at 30 JUN 2022

Headline: Report NAV as at 30 JUN 2022 Security Symbol: LPF

Announcement Details Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit Subject Report NAV Name LOTUS'S RETAIL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND (LPF) NAV as of 30-Jun-2022 Net Assets Value (Baht per unit) 12.7062 Net Assets Value (Baht) 29,698,172,055.36 Total Assets Value (Baht) 33,681,164,688.82 Balance Units (Units) 2,337,282,928.0000

Signature _________________

(Sunee Naewphanich) Senior vice president

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

